Emily Nelson defeats old team, leads St. Joseph past Paul VI

HAMMONTON — Emily Nelson had plenty of reasons to smile Wednesday.
The senior scored three goals to lead second-seeded St. Joseph Academy to a 5-1 victory over 10th-seeded Paul VI in the South Jersey Non-Public quarterfinals at the Hammonton Recreational Complex on Moss Mill Road.
Nelson recently transferred from Paul VI to St. Joseph for her senior season. The 17-year-old’s goals were even more meaningful because of that. She celebrated hard after each, jumping in the air and hugging her teammates. It was her first hat trick of the season.
The Wildcats (16-3) are ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.
“The game was a lot of fun,” the Sicklerville, Camden County, resident said. “I love seeing the people I went to school with. But I also like playing with my team here at St. Joe’s. It’s incomparason to anything I ever done. Like, they are my family. And it was so much fun being able to win and being able to score and celebrate with them.
“Obviously, we wouldn’t be able to do it without (head) coach (Kassidy Wentzell) and (assistant) coach (and athletic director Anne Marie) Mercado. It’s such a great environment, and I’m so happy we won.”
The Wildcats, who earned a first-round bye, host third-seeded Bishop Eustace in the semifinals Monday. Bishop Eustace defeated Our Lady of Mercy 8-0 in its quarterfinal Wednesday.
The Eagles finished their season 5-14.
After playing three seasons with the Eagles, Nelson made the decision to transfer before the season. And she loves the move, adding that becoming a Wildcat has “been a blessing.”
“Mrs. Mercado always told me God has a plan for everybody, and this is the plan,” Nelson said. “These are my people. I love them.”
Wentzell described Nelson as a “phenomenal player with great stick skills” with amazing leadership skills.
“I would have her any day,” the coach added.
Nelson started the scoring off a corner from Macie Jacquet. With seconds remaining in the first quarter, Brenan Daly scored off an assist from Ellie Dainton to extend the lead to 2-0. Early in the second quarter, Nelson scored again on an assist from Dainton to make the score 3-0. About 10 minutes later, Nelson scored to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, Daly scored off a corner from Ellie Dainton to extend the lead to 5-0. St. Joseph outshot Paul VI 16-8. The Wildcats earned 14 corners, as opposed to six for the Eagles.
“We have heart. I feel, like, we want it more than other people,” Nelson said. “This is one of our best seasons. Not everyone was expecting that. We work hard and we practice. We practice three hours, seven days a week. It’s a lot of fun.
“I thought it was a great game.”
The Wildcats’ main objective was to start out strong, Wentzell said. And they prepared well for Paul VI, going to watch the Eagles play in their first-round game against Gloucester Catholic on Oct. 29. That helped the team greatly, the coach added.
“I ride them hard. I told them (Tuesday), if you don’t practice well and play well, this is our last practice,” Wentzell said. “And they (were) freaking out. ... This isn’t just you win or lose, these are the most important games.
“They don’t want it to end.”
With Dainton finishing with three assists, and Daly adding two goals, it really was a great team win, Nelson said.
“I feel like we win as a team. We score as a team,” Nelson said. “It doesn’t matter who is scoring, we are all together. And that’s the best part about it.”
St. Joseph started the season 12-0, but then suffered two straight losses.
But that humbled the Wildcats and gave them a greater respect toward other programs, Wentzell said. The Wildcats are 4-1 since those back-to-back defeats.
“In the beginning of the season, those first (12) games, they didn’t know what it felt like (to lose),” the coach added. “So, it was a big deal for them to get that feeling and be, like, ‘Wow, we hate this feeling. We can never have this.’
“They realized, and they really did step up and they figured it out.”
<&rule>
<&rdpStrong>St. Joseph 5, Paul VI 1</&rdpStrong>
Paul VI; 0 0 0 1 — 1
St. Joseph; 2 2 1 0 —5
<&rdpStrong>Goals</&rdpStrong>— St. Joseph: Nelson (3), Daly (2); Paul VI: DiDomenico
<&rdpStrong>Goalies</&rdpStrong>— St. Joseph: Bill (6); Paul VI: Jackson (15)
<&rdpStrong>Contact Patrick Mulranen:</&rdpStrong> 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.