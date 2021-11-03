Emily Nelson defeats old team, leads St. Joseph past Paul VI

“I thought it was a great game.”

The Wildcats’ main objective was to start out strong, Wentzell said. And they prepared well for Paul VI, going to watch the Eagles play in their first-round game against Gloucester Catholic on Oct. 29. That helped the team greatly, the coach added.

“I ride them hard. I told them (Tuesday), if you don’t practice well and play well, this is our last practice,” Wentzell said. “And they (were) freaking out. ... This isn’t just you win or lose, these are the most important games.

“They don’t want it to end.”

With Dainton finishing with three assists, and Daly adding two goals, it really was a great team win, Nelson said.

“I feel like we win as a team. We score as a team,” Nelson said. “It doesn’t matter who is scoring, we are all together. And that’s the best part about it.”

St. Joseph started the season 12-0, but then suffered two straight losses.

But that humbled the Wildcats and gave them a greater respect toward other programs, Wentzell said. The Wildcats are 4-1 since those back-to-back defeats.