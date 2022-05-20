Elizabeth Gosse pitched a complete game, Southern edges Toms River East: Late Thursday roundup

Elizabeth Gosse pitched a complete game with four strikeouts to lead the the fifth-seeded Southern Regional High School softball team to a 1-0 victory over 12th-seeded Toms River East in a Shore Conference Tournament second-round game Thursday.

The Rams (16-5) will play fourth-seeded St. John Vianney in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

On Thursday, Goose allowed just two hits. Leah Morrin scored in the second inning. Kylie Roberts and Goose each singled. Roberts also doubled.

Brooke Knight struck out six in six innings for Toms River East (13-6).

Triton Reg. 4, Ocean City 2: Kailey Grimley pitched a complete game with two strikeouts for the Red Raiders (5-13). Anna McCabe doubled and had an RBI. MacKenzee Segich went 3 for 4 and scored once. Taylor Vaugh added a run.

Triton (7-13) outhit Ocean City 8-5.

Cumberland Reg. 5, Bridgeton 4: The Colts (5-14) won in extra innings. Gianna Trexler pitched eight innings and struck out seven for Cumberland. Angelina Figueroa had two RBIs. Cioni Simmons scored twice. Cadence Conti doubled and scored.

Taylor Bailey pitched 7 2/3 innings and struck out five for Bridgeton (5-8).

Girls lacrosse

S.J. Group III first round

No. 8 (7) Lacey Twp. 20, (10) Brick Memorial 11: Madelyn Bell and Zoey Smith each scored five goals and added an assist for the Lions (14-4), who are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Kayleigh Flanegan had four goals and an assist. Madison MacGillivray scored three and added an assist. Shyanne Nucifora had nine assists and a goal. Delaney Dittenhofer and Isabelle Merola each scored once. Maeve Meehan made 11 saves.

Summer Castiglione scored five for Brick Memorial (7-9).

Lacey will play second-seeded Moorestown in the quarterfinals Tuesday. The Quakers are ranked 10th.

(6) Mainland Reg. 21, (11) Toms River East 5: Julianna Medina and Charlotte Walcoff each scored five goals and added an assist for the Mustangs (12-6). Lani Ford added three goals and three assists. Eva Blanco scored four and had an assist. Ava Sheeran scored three and had one assist. Sienna Gizelbach had one goal and an assist. Kylie Kurtz made 11 saves.

Elizabeth Gillen scored two for Toms River East (8-8).

Mainland will travel to third-seeded Cherry Hill West for a quarterfinal game Tuesday.

S.J. Group IV first round

No. 6 (3) Southern Reg., (14) Monroe 1: Rylee Johnson scored five and added four assists for the Rams (14-3), who are ranked sixth. She added seven draw controls and four caused turnovers. Delaney Falk scored four and added an assist. Deirdre Jones scored two and added two assists. Casey McBride had two goals and an assist. Katie Braun and Emma Gallaro each had one goal and an assist. Summer Davis and Sophia Cooney each scored once. Morgan Muirhead made five saves.

Southern will host sixth-seeded Washington Township in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Baseball

Buena Reg. 10, Camden Tech 0: Charlie Saglimbeni went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs for the Chiefs (14-4). Dom Caraballo scored two. Ryley Betts and Cole Shover each had two RBIs. Joey Kurtz pitched a complete game and struck out five. Tre Carano scored and had an RBI.

Camden Tech fell to 6-11.

Middle Twp. 12, Wildwood 2: Owen Hall doubled, had four RBIs and two runs for the Panthers (10-12). Vincent Povio doubled and scored two. Ben Harris and Ryan Gallagher each scored twice. Gallagher added an RBI. Frankie Castellano and Michael Adelizzi each drove in one. Adelizzi struck out seven in five innings.

Junior Hans had an RBI and scored for Wildwood (6-10). Dom Troiano drove in one. Joey Mormile scored.

No. 3 Lenape 9, Hammonton 3: Lukas Guerrier went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Blue Devils (9-12). Caden Humphries and Paul Kalani each had an RBI. Brayden Markart struck out five in four innings. Kalani had two strikeouts. Kole Bagnell, Andrew Ryker and Landon Haines each scored once.

Max D'Alessandro homered and had two RBIs for Lenape (16-3), which is ranked third.

Atlantic Christian 6, Pilgrim Academy 2: John Hannum pitched six innings, allowed just one hit and struck out seven for the Cougars. Atlantic Christian had six hits and did not commit any errors. Seth Phillips and Robby Barberio each had two hits.

Boys volleyball

No. 1 Southern Reg. 2, Old Bridge 0: The undefeated Rams (28-0) won by set scores of 27-25, 25-17. Angelo Addiego led with 18 assists, six service points and five digs. Lucas Kean added 14 kills and five digs. Landon Davis had six digs and three service points. Gavin Bates and Nick DiMaria each had two blocks. Southern is the ranked No. 1.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.