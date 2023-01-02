Elite 11 rankings for swimming, wrestling and basketball

A ranking of schools in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on its observations, research and interviews. Previous rankings in parentheses. Local teams in bold:
BOYS SWIMMING
1. Cherry Hill East
2. St. Augustine Prep
3. Egg Harbor Township
4. Haddonfield
5. Moorestown
6. Cherokee
7. Ocean City
8. Mainland Regional
9. GCIT
10. Shawnee
11. Southern Regional
GIRLS SWIMMING
1. Cherry Hill East
2. Mainland Regional
3. Egg Harbor Township
4. Shawnee
5. Haddonfield
6. Cherry Hill West
7. Our Lady of Mercy
8. Cherokee
9. Ocean City
10. Vineland
11. Moorestown
Wrestling
1. Southern Regional (1) 3-0
2. Delsea Regional (2) 1-0
3. St. Augustine Prep (3) 2-0
4. Camden Catholic (4) 1-0
5. Paulsboro (5) 1-0
6. Kingsway Regional (6) 1-1
7. Shawnee (7) 1-0
8. Collingswood (8) 2-0
9. Lacey Township (9) 5-0
10. Haddonfield (10) 1-1
11. Moorestown (11) 1-1
Boys basketball
1. Camden (1) 7-0
2. St. Augustine (2) 6-0
3. Eastside (3) 4-0
4. Bishop Eustace (4) 6-0
5. Camden Catholic (6) 5-1
6. Egg Harbor Township (7) 6-1
7. Lenape (UR) 6-1
8. Mainland Regional (5) 6-1
9. Brick Memorial (9) 5-1
10. Millville (11) 4-1
11. Washington Township (UR) 6-0
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Paul VI (1) 4-1
2. Shawnee (2) 7-1
3. Camden Catholic (3) 5-3
4. Mainland Regional (4) 6-1
5. Cherokee (6) 5-1
6. Toms River North (7) 4-2
7. Wildwood Catholic (8) 7-0
8. Woodbury (10) 6-0
9. Moorestown (9) 5-1
10. Gloucester Catholic (UR) 4-1
11. Williamstown (UR) 3-2
