Elite 11 rankings for swimming, wrestling and basketball

On December 10, 2022, in Mays Landing, Absegami and Cedar Creek compete in swim at the Hess School swimming pool.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

A ranking of schools in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on its observations, research and interviews. Previous rankings in parentheses. Local teams in bold:

BOYS SWIMMING

1. Cherry Hill East

2. St. Augustine Prep

3. Egg Harbor Township

4. Haddonfield

5. Moorestown

6. Cherokee

7. Ocean City

8. Mainland Regional

9. GCIT

10. Shawnee

11. Southern Regional

GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Cherry Hill East

2. Mainland Regional

3. Egg Harbor Township

4. Shawnee

5. Haddonfield

6. Cherry Hill West

7. Our Lady of Mercy

8. Cherokee

9. Ocean City

10. Vineland

11. Moorestown

Wrestling

1. Southern Regional (1) 3-0

2. Delsea Regional (2) 1-0

3. St. Augustine Prep (3) 2-0

4. Camden Catholic (4) 1-0

5. Paulsboro (5) 1-0

6. Kingsway Regional (6) 1-1

7. Shawnee (7) 1-0

8. Collingswood (8) 2-0

9. Lacey Township (9) 5-0

10. Haddonfield (10) 1-1

11. Moorestown (11) 1-1

Boys basketball

1. Camden (1) 7-0

2. St. Augustine (2) 6-0

3. Eastside (3) 4-0

4. Bishop Eustace (4) 6-0

5. Camden Catholic (6) 5-1

6. Egg Harbor Township (7) 6-1

7. Lenape (UR) 6-1

8. Mainland Regional (5) 6-1

9. Brick Memorial (9) 5-1

10. Millville (11) 4-1

11. Washington Township (UR) 6-0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Paul VI (1) 4-1

2. Shawnee (2) 7-1

3. Camden Catholic (3) 5-3

4. Mainland Regional (4) 6-1

5. Cherokee (6) 5-1

6. Toms River North (7) 4-2

7. Wildwood Catholic (8) 7-0

8. Woodbury (10) 6-0

9. Moorestown (9) 5-1

10. Gloucester Catholic (UR) 4-1

11. Williamstown (UR) 3-2

