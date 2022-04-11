Elite 11 rankings for lacrosse, softball and baseball

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school staff based on interviews with players and coaches, research and observation. Last week’s rankings in parentheses. Records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.
Girls lacrosse
1. Moorestown4-0
2. Cherokee4-0
3. Haddonfield2-0
4. Lenape4-0
5. Southern Reg.5-1
6. Shawnee4-0
7. Cherry Hill West4-1
8. Lacey Twp.4-0
9. Delran3-1
10. Clearview Reg.3-2
11. Woodstown2-1
Boys lacrosse
1. Southern Reg.4-0
2. St. Augustine2-1
3. Shawnee4-0
4. Cherry Hill East2-0
5. Haddonfield2-0
6. Ocean City3-2
7. Cherokee2-1
8. Clearview Reg.3-1
9. Delran3-2
10. Rancocas Valley4-2
11. West Deptford2-0
Softball
1. Donovan Catholic (1)4-0
2. Clayton (2)3-1
3. Kingsway Reg. (3)5-1
4. Bordentown (6)4-0
5. Egg Harbor Twp. (7)4-0
6. Paul VI (UR)4-0
7. Cedar Creek (5)6-1
8. Lenape (UR)2-0
9. Cherokee (UR)4-1
10. Haddon Heights (UR)4-0
11. Southern Reg. (UR)3-1
Baseball
1. St. Augustine Prep (1)3-0
2. Kingsway Regional (UR)4-0
3. Gloucester Catholic (2)3-2
4. Egg Harbor Twp. (5)2-0
5. Northern Burlington (UR)4-0
6. Audubon (10)2-0
7. Paul VI (9)2-0
8. Delran (UR)2-1
9. Shawnee (8)3-1
10. Cherokee (UR)3-1
11. St. Joseph (UR)2-0
