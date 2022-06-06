Elite 11 rankings for June 6

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings made by The Press’ high school staff based on interviews with players and coaches, research and observation. Last week’s rankings in parentheses. Records through Sunday. Final rankings for crew, lacrosse, golf, tennis and volleyball will appear with All-Star coverage after the school year.
Boys track and field
1. Egg Harbor Township (1)
2. Delsea Regional (3)
3. Pennsauken (2)
4. Willingboro (10)
5. Timber Creek (9)
6. Kingsway Regional (5)
7. Deptford (8)
8. Washington Township (11)
9. Southern Regional (6)
10. Cherokee (7)
11. Mainland Regional (UR)
Girls track and field
1. Clayton (1)
2. Rancocas Valley (3)
3. Cherokee (2)
4. Southern Regional (5)
5. Eastern (6)
6. Kingsway Regional (UR)
7. Toms River North (4)
8. Timber Creek (UR)
9. Winslow Township (11)
10. Mainland Regional (8)
11. Haddonfield (UR)
SOFTBALL
1. Donovan Catholic (1);30-0
2. Egg Harbor Township (3);25-2
3. Clayton (4);21-3
4. Haddon Heights (7);22-4
5. Bordentown (2);24-2
6. Kingsway Regional (5);23-5
7. Cedar Creek (9);25-6
8. Burlington Township (6);18-4
9. Paul VI (9);18-3
10. Southern Regional (10);19-8
11. St. Joseph Academy (UR);19-10
Baseball
1. St. Augustine (1);25-1
2. Kingsway Regional (2);25-4
3. Shawnee (3);22-6
4. Delsea Regional (7);21-5
5. Gloucester Catholic (9);20-9
6. Cherokee (11);20-7
7. Ocean City (UR);18-8
8. Central Regional (UR);20-9
9. Egg Harbor Township (4);21-7
10. Bishop Eustace (UR);20-7
11. Mainland Regional (8);19-8
