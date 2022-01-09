Elite 11 rankings for girls, boys swimming

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Team records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.
Note: This week's basketball rankings will appear online Monday and in Tuesday's print edition.
Boys swimming
1. Cherry Hill East;6-0
2. Egg Harbor Twp.;3-0
3. St. Augustine;3-0
4. Rancocas Valley;5-0
5. Cherokee;5-1
6. Mainland Reg.;4-1
7. Ocean City;6-1
8. Haddonfield;2-2
9. Moorestown;3-2
10. Shawnee;4-1
11. Southern Reg.;6-0
Girls swimming
1. Haddonfield;4-0
2. Cherry Hill East;4-1
3. Mainland Reg.;3-0
4. Egg Harbor Twp.;2-1
5. Cherokee;5-1
6. Ocean City;5-1
7. Moorestown;3-1
8. Shawnee;4-1
9. Vineland;5-0
10. Southern Reg.;6-0
11. Atlantic City;2-2
