THE PRESS ELITE 11

Elite 11 rankings for baseball, softball, lacrosse and crew

040422-pac-spt-augustine

On April 3 2022, in Linwood at Mainland Regional High School, St.Augustine baseball competes with Gloucester Catholic.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school staff based on interviews with players and coaches, research and observation. Last week’s rankings in parentheses. Records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.

Baseball

1. St. Augustine Prep (1);6-0

2. Kingsway Regional (2);5-0

3. Gloucester Catholic (3);5-2

4. Northern Burlington (5);6-0

5. Lenape (UR);5-0

6. Haddonfield (UR);4-0

7. Egg Harbor Township (4);5-1

8. Delran (8);4-1

9. Washington Township (UR);4-1

10. St. Joseph Academy (11);5-0

11. Mainland Regional (UR);5-1

Softball

1. Donovan Catholic (1);7-0

2. Clayton (2);7-1

3. Kingsway Regional (3);7-1

4. Bordentown (4);8-0

5. Egg Harbor Township (5);8-0

6. Paul VI (6);5-0

7. Cedar Creek (7);10-1

8. Lenape (8);4-1

9. Southern Regional (11);7-1

10. Haddon Heights (10);5-1

11. Cherokee (11);5-2

Boys lacrosse

1. St. Augustine Prep (2);4-1

2. Southern Regional (1);6-1

3. Shawnee (3);5-0

4. Haddonfield (5);3-1

5. Ocean City (6);5-3

6. Eastern Regional (UR);5-0

7. Cherry Hill East; (4)3-1

8. Cherokee (7);2-2

9. Clearview Regional (8);4-2

10. Delran (9);5-2

11. Sterling (UR);5-0

Girls lacrosse

1. Cherokee (2);5-0

2. Moorestown (1);5-2

3. Haddonfield (3);4-0

4. Shawnee (6);6-1

5. Southern Regional (5);7-1

6. Lenape (4);4-0

7. Barnegat (UR);7-0

8. Cherry Hill West (7);5-2

9. Rancocas Valley (UR);5-3

10. Lacey Township (8);5-2

11. Bishop Eustace (UR);5-2

Girls crew

1. Moorestown

2. Absegami

3. Holy Spirit

4. Mainland Regional

5. Ocean City

6. Atlantic City

7. Egg Harbor Township

8. Bishop Eustace

9. Haddon Township

10. Haddonfield

11. Vineland

Boys crew

1. Mainland Regional

2. St. Augustine Prep

3. Egg Harbor Township

4. Ocean City

5. Atlantic City

6. Absegami

7. Holy Spirit

8. Moorestown

9. Bishop Eustace

10. Haddon Township

11. Vineland

