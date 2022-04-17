Elite 11 rankings for baseball, softball, lacrosse and crew

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school staff based on interviews with players and coaches, research and observation. Last week’s rankings in parentheses. Records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.
Baseball
1. St. Augustine Prep (1);6-0
2. Kingsway Regional (2);5-0
3. Gloucester Catholic (3);5-2
4. Northern Burlington (5);6-0
5. Lenape (UR);5-0
6. Haddonfield (UR);4-0
7. Egg Harbor Township (4);5-1
8. Delran (8);4-1
9. Washington Township (UR);4-1
10. St. Joseph Academy (11);5-0
11. Mainland Regional (UR);5-1
Softball
1. Donovan Catholic (1);7-0
2. Clayton (2);7-1
3. Kingsway Regional (3);7-1
4. Bordentown (4);8-0
5. Egg Harbor Township (5);8-0
6. Paul VI (6);5-0
7. Cedar Creek (7);10-1
8. Lenape (8);4-1
9. Southern Regional (11);7-1
10. Haddon Heights (10);5-1
11. Cherokee (11);5-2
Boys lacrosse
1. St. Augustine Prep (2);4-1
2. Southern Regional (1);6-1
3. Shawnee (3);5-0
4. Haddonfield (5);3-1
5. Ocean City (6);5-3
6. Eastern Regional (UR);5-0
7. Cherry Hill East; (4)3-1
8. Cherokee (7);2-2
9. Clearview Regional (8);4-2
10. Delran (9);5-2
11. Sterling (UR);5-0
Girls lacrosse
1. Cherokee (2);5-0
2. Moorestown (1);5-2
3. Haddonfield (3);4-0
4. Shawnee (6);6-1
5. Southern Regional (5);7-1
6. Lenape (4);4-0
7. Barnegat (UR);7-0
8. Cherry Hill West (7);5-2
9. Rancocas Valley (UR);5-3
10. Lacey Township (8);5-2
11. Bishop Eustace (UR);5-2
Girls crew
1. Moorestown
2. Absegami
3. Holy Spirit
4. Mainland Regional
5. Ocean City
6. Atlantic City
7. Egg Harbor Township
8. Bishop Eustace
9. Haddon Township
10. Haddonfield
11. Vineland
Boys crew
1. Mainland Regional
2. St. Augustine Prep
3. Egg Harbor Township
4. Ocean City
5. Atlantic City
6. Absegami
7. Holy Spirit
8. Moorestown
9. Bishop Eustace
10. Haddon Township
11. Vineland
