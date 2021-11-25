Elijah Steward, Trevor Cohen and Jesse Bartlett have days to remember as Spirit tops AC

But Spirit’s most unconventional touchdown came in the second quarter. Bartlett, who had run for a two-point conversion in the first quarter, line up in the backfield on a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line and ran straight ahead for the score.

What’s his running style?

“Full steam ahead,” Bartlett said with a laugh. "Drop the shoulder and keep going.”

Thursday’s game was played under sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. These schools first met in 1926. Atlantic City leads the series 52-37-4, but Spirit has won four straight.

Atlantic City (3-7) had its moments Thursday. Demetrius Moody and Jashyne Wright intercepted passes for the Vikings. Atlantic City’s lone TD came on a 35-yard pass from La’Sean Trussell to Gregory Williams.

Both teams gathered at midfield after the contest for the presentation of the Boyd-Marczyk Trophy to the winning Spartans. The trophy is named after deceased coaches John Boyd of Atlantic City and Stan Marczyk of Atlantic City.

Throughout the fourth quarter, Spirit was able to pull its seniors off the field one-by-one to allow them to get recognized by the crowd.