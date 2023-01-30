Elijah Brown scores 21 at St. Augustine ends AC winning streak

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — St. Augustine Prep didn’t look like a tired boys basketball team Monday night.

Playing their third game in four days, the Hermits beat Atlantic City 66-51 in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game. Junior forward Elijah Brown led St. Augustine with 21 points.

“We’re beat a little bit,” Brown said. “A lot of guys are sick, not feeling their best. We’re just pushing through it and getting the games down one by one.”

The Hermits controlled Monday’s contest from the second quarter on. Ethan Fox scored 14 for the Hermits, and Semaj Bethea had 13. Ky Gilliam led Atlantic City with 11.

“We cleaned it up (after the first quarter) and got our break going a bit,” Brown said. “Once we get going, we get going, like a train.”

The St. Augustine/Atlantic City game was an intriguing matchup. The CAL Tournament starts Feb. 7, and Monday’s game will affect the seedings. The Hermits (15-4) are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Meanwhile, Atlantic City (10-8) took a six-game winning streak into the contest.

St. Augustine grabbed control with a 13-0 run that turned a tied game into a 26-13 lead with 2 minutes, 32 seconds left in the second quarter.

Bethea found Fox open on the perimeter for a 3-point shot during the surge. Bethea finished that stretch with a driving layup and a conventional 3-point play.

Brown then went on his own personal run to end the first half, scoring the final seven points of the second quarter as the Hermits built a 16-point lead.

Fox quickly ended any hopes of an Atlantic City comeback with back-to-back 3s to start the third quarter.

Vikings coach Wayne Nelson said the defeat was a learning lesson for Atlantic City.

“If you want any chance of winning any type of championship, (St. Augustine) is the type of team you have to beat,” he said. “We have to get better at the small things because the small things are the things that win the game — playing hard for the whole 32 (minutes), diving on the floor, taking charges. Winning plays that don’t necessarily mean shooting the ball or rebounding. It’s the intangibles. We have been doing a pretty good job of that. But on the road, especially at St. Aug., you have to do those things for 32 minutes.”

St. Augustine began this busy stretch with a 60-52 loss to Egg Harbor Township on Friday. The Hermits beat Moorestown 55-45 Saturday.

As for the Hermits, there’s no rest ahead. St. Augustine will play at Ocean City on Tuesday night.

“We gave them off (Sunday),” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said. “We played really, really well against Moorestown. I thought they played well tonight and executed our game plan. Atlantic City is getting better. I thought we did well to be up on them as much as we were.”

