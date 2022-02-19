Elijah Brown caps standout week and leads St. Augustine to CAL semifinals

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP —Elijah Brown says the best is still ahead for himself and the St. Augustine Prep basketball team.

That should give future Hermits opponents plenty to think about.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore forward capped a standout week when he scored 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four assists to propel the Hermits to a 74-43 win over Bridgeton in the first round of the Cape-Atlantic League tournament Saturday.

“This is just a quarter of it,” Brown said. “There’s a lot more to come.”

Brown’s performance came just four days after the Atlantic City resident scored 27 and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 65-61 overtime win over Paul VI.

“I warmed up during the season,” Brown said. “I know it’s getting close to the (state tournament), so I’m just locking in mentally. I’m a lot more comfortable now. I can get to my spots and know what I can and can’t do.”

Brown displayed his athleticism during an exhilarating, third-quarter stretch Saturday. He sandwiched back-to-back two-handed dunks between two lay-ups off alley-oop passes for eight straight points.

“I was just getting out in transition,” Brown said. “Got some steals, got some showtime plays.”

Brown is averaging 16 points and 5.7 rebounds this season and has established himself as one of the state’s rising sophomores.

“Elijah is on the verge of becoming a very, very good player,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said. “I think he has to work on his shot this summer. I think he has the right mental approach to the game, the right everything. It’s just a matter of him getting a better jump shot. If that happens, he’s going to be tough to stop.”

The Bridgeton-St. Augustine matchup was the last of the CAL Tournament’s four first-round games. The second-seeded Hermits (21-2) won the CAL National Division. Seventh-seeded Bridgeton (13-10) finished second in the American Division.

St. Augustine never trailed Saturday. Sophomore forward Matt Kouser (13 points) sank two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the first quarter to make sure the Hermits started fast.

St. Augustine also got 13 points and four assists from sophomore point guard Samaj Bethea and nine points, 12 rebounds and two blocks from junior center Ife Okebiorun.

Senior forward Jabril Bowman sparked the Bulldogs with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

St. Augustine advances to the semifinals The Hermits will played sixth-seeded Holy Spirit at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Millville.

St. Augustine is the only CAL boys team that has qualified for all 10 league tournaments. The Hermits have advanced to the semifinals in each of their 10 appearances, but they haven’t won the tournament since 2017.

“St. Augustine is the only (boys) team to make it to every single CAL playoff,” Brown said. “I want to keep the legacy going, maybe get a CAL championship and add one to the books.”

Bridgeton 13 10 9 11 – 43

St. Augustine 20 15 21 18 – 74

BR-D. Mosley 3, Anderson 9, Carper 5, Bowman 17, Jones 6, Burden 2, Williams 1

SA-Fox 9, Bethea 13, Kouser 13, Brown 23, Okebiorun 9, Plenn 4, Friel 3

