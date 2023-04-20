Elianna Meola pitched a complete and gave up five hits, struck out 10 and walked one to lead the Pinelands Regional High School softball team to an 8-2 victory over Manchester Township in a Shore Conference B South Division game Thursday.

Meola went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a run and three RBIs. Natalie Rey was 2 for 4 for visiting Pinelands (5-4) with a solo homer and two runs, and Audrey Fuscellaro went 2 for 4 with a double. Kaydence Arleth was 2 for 3 with a double.

Manchester fell to 5-4.

Atlantic Christian 13, Calvary Christian 3: The Cougars (3-0) won the game in six innings on the 10-run rule.

Winning pitcher Ava Nixon went six innings and struck out seven. Evangelina Kim went 4 for 5 for Atlantic Christian with a double and four RBIs. Paige Noble was 3 for 4 with a triple, Alli Lushina went 3 for 4 with three doubles, and Taylor Sutton was 3 for 3 with a double.

Wildwood 16, Pleasantville 0: Kaydence Oakley led host Wildwood (1-4) with a home run, two runs and six RBIs.

The game ended in the fourth inning. Abigail Pruszinski went 1 for 1 with three runs. The Warriors had only two hits but had 21 walks. Winning pitcher Charlotte Kilian gave up two hits, struck out eight and walked one.

Point Pleasant Borough 15, Barnegat 0: Georgia Tym went 5 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs for Point Pleasant (6-3). Cassidy Supplee went 4 for 4 with four runs.

For Barnegat (2-7), Charlotte Loutas, Mikayla Klein and Jadeyn Bodziak each singled.

