Elianna Meola pitched a complete game to lead the Pinelands High School softball team to a 5-3 victory over Lacey Township in a Shore Conference b South Division game Tuesday.

Meola had three RBIs for the Wildcats (1-1), who led 3-1 after three innings. Lacey (0-2) tied the game 3-3 in the top of the fifth. The Wildcats scored a run in each of the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings.

Madison Wilbert had two hits and scored for Pinelands. Hannah Theuret scored.

Colts Neck 8, Barnegat 1: Angela Sasso homered and drove in four runs for Colts Neck (1-1). Cassidy Relay had two hits and scored three. For the Bengals (1-1), Mikayla Klein had two hits, including a double. Charlotte Loutas scored a run.

Atlantic Christian 8, Pilgrim Academy 3: Ava Nixon pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts for the Cougars (1-0). Evangelina Kim went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Taylor Sutton added two RBIs. Paige Noble doubled and drove in a run. Kaia Barbour also doubled.

From Monday

Oakcrest 21, Lower Cape May Reg. 2: Oakcrest coach Jason Hearn earned his 100th career victory as the Falcons defeated Lower in a game that ended after the fourth inning on the 10-run rule.

Oakcrest (1-0) scored 15 runs in the first two innings. Sklyer Sukovich went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, four runs and a home run. Trinity Brown went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. Sukovich struck out seven to earn the win.

Alex McGay had two RBIs for Lower (0-1).

ACIT 4, Middle Twp. 2: Ella Feehan had two RBIs and a triple for the Red Hawks (1-0). Zhamirah Luna, Mia Sarni and Maise Matuska each scored a run. Sarah LoVullo struck out six in seven innings.

Isabella D'Alonzo had two RBIs for Middle (o-1). Armani Mejia and Gabriella Cruz each scored. Cruz struck out 12 in seven innings.

Millville 3, No. 7 Cedar Creek 2: Brooke Joslin went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Thunderbolts (1-0), who scored two runs in the fifth inning. Savanna Hadley scored twice. Jaslene Negron allowed just one hit in four innings for the win.

Abby Messina and Allison Amadio each scored for the Pirates (0-1), who are No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Liz Martin struck out eight and scattered six hits in seven innings.

Wildwood Catholic 5, Our Lady of Mercy 4: The Crusaders (1-0) scored four in the bottom of the third inning. Emily Evans went 2 for 3 with two runs. Julia Wallace had two RBIs and a double. Rebecca Cessna struck out eight in seven innings.

For the Villagers (0-1), Samantha Mazzone went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Emma Douglas hit three doubles and score twice.

Ocean City 13, Buena Reg. 1: Taylor Vaugh went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for the Red Raiders (1-0). Brooke Douglas, Sydney Catto, Gabrielle Bowen and Anna McCabe each scored two. Jessica Mooney, Carlee Hiddeman and MacKenzee Segich each had two RBIs. Douglas struck out five in two innings.

Ciarra Jordin Esquilin scored for Buena.

No. 3 Egg Harbor Twp. 10, Mainland Reg. 0: Sofia Spatocco went 2 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs for the Eagles (1-0). Sienna Walterson hit two doubles and scored three. Madison Biddle went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Madison Dollard struck out 11 and gave up just two hits in six innings.

Joslyn Adams and Bella Virgili each singled for the Mustangs (0-1). Bella D'Agostino struck out eight in six innings.

Gloucester Catholic 15, Wildwood 0: Kaitlyn Capalbo and Maya Hutchinson each scored three runs for the Rams (1-0). Hutchinson also went 4 for 4 with three RBIs. For the Warriors (0-1), Charlotte Kilian singled.

Highland Reg. 12, Cumberland Reg. 2: Isabella Carels tripled and scored two for Highland (1-0). She also struck out 11 in six innings. For the Colts (0-1), Amity Willitts went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Jenna Burgmann struck out two in 21/3 innings.

Cinnaminson 11, Pinelands Reg. 0: Hannah Derbyshire had three RBIs for Cinnaminson (1-0). Hannah Derbyshire struck out 15 in seven innings. The Wildcats (0-1) were held to one hit.