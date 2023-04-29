Eight Cape-Atlantic League teams earned invitations to the new-look Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic on Saturday night.
Lower Cape May Regional (7-2) and Egg Harbor Township (8-5) earned the CAL’s automatic invites. Buena Regional (13-0); St. Augustine Prep (10-3); Mainland Regional (5-7); Ocean City (8-6); Cedar Creek (11-3) and Vineland (10-3) received at-large bids. The South Jersey Baseball Coaches Association selected the at-large teams and seeded the field.
The Classic expanded from 16 to 24 teams this season. The single-elimination tournament began in 1974. It is named after the deceased Hartmann, who coached Eastern Regional and was a long-time fixture on the South Jersey baseball scene.
First-round tournament games must be played by Thursday. Second-round games must be played by Saturday. The championship game is scheduled for May 17 at Alcyon Park in Pitman. St. Augustine is the defending champion.
What follows is the first-round schedule (seeds in parentheses and CAL teams in bold):
Cherry Hill West (17) vs. Lenape (16)
Holy Cross (24) vs. Audubon (9)
Collingswood (21) vs. Delsea Regional (12)
Mainland Regional (20) vs. Cedar Creek (13)
Cinnaminson (19) vs. Cherry Hill East (14)
Pennsville (22) vs. Haddon Heights (11)
Lower Cape May (23) vs. Cherokee (10)
Ocean City (18) vs. Paul VI (15)
What follows is the second round schedule:
Cherry Hill West/Lenape vs. Shawnee (1)
Audubon/Holy Cross vs. Buena Regional (8)
Collingswood/Delsea vs. Kingsway Regional (3)
Cedar Creek/Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township (4)
Cinnaminson/Cherry Hill East vs. St. Augustine (3)
Haddon Heights/Pennsville vs. Bishop Eustace (3)
Lower Cape May/ Cherokee vs. Vineland (7)
Ocean City/ Paul VI vs. Gloucester Catholic (2)
