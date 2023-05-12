Egg Harbor Township High School’s Braeden Thies hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Eagles a 5-4 win over St. Augustine Prep in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division baseball game Friday.

St. Augustine scored a run in the top of the ninth to lead 4-3, but EHT’s Jake Cagna doubled in Jason Salsbery to tie it.

Zach McLaughlin pitched 2 2/3 of relief to get the win. Robert Brown went 2 for 4 for the host Eagles (11-8), who are ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11. Cameron Flukey was 1 for 2, scored one run and drove in two. Michael Piskun went 1 for 3 and scored.

EHT improved to 7-5 in the American Division.

The score was 2-2 after seven innings, and both teams scored a run in the eighth.

On Thursday, St. Augustine, ranked sixth in the Elite 11, beat visiting EHT 12-2 in five innings on the 10-run rule.

David Cappuccio went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI for the Prep in Friday’s game, and Manny Aponte was 2 for 4 with a run. Ryan Williams had a double, a run and an RBI.

St. Augustine fell to 15-6 overall and 9-3 American.

Ocean County Tournament semifinal

(4) Southern Regional 6, (1) Jackson Memorial 3: The score was tied at 3-3, but visiting Southern won with three runs in the top of the eighth inning.

Niko Diamantopoulos hit a two-run single, and winning pitcher Roger Dreher had an RBI single.

Southern (13-4), the fourth seed, will meet second-seeded Donovan Catholic on Tuesday for the Ocean County title. Donovan Catholic beat third-seeded Brick Memorial 14-4 in five innings in the other semifinal.

Dreher worked three innings of relief and gave up three hits and one run, with four strikeouts and two walks. Dom Miranda went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs.

For top-seeded Jackson Memorial (15-5), Charlie Meglio was 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs.

Oakcrest 4, Pleasantville 3: The Falcons (5-13) scored three in the top of the fourth.

Zachary Cogswell-D'Augustine struck out eight and allowed three hits in five innings to earn the win. Mason Kurtz struck out two in two innings.

Christofer Maldonado went 2 for 2 with a run for Pleasantville (5-13). Edriarlyn Caraballo singled and scored. Daniel Link struck out seven and allowed three hits in 4 1/3 innings. Luis Parra-Bautista walked and scored.

Both teams had four hits.

Mainland Reg. 10, Millville 7: The Mustangs (8-11) scored three in the third to take am 8-4 lead and went on to win.

Nick Wagner went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Joe Sheeran went 2 for 3 with three runs and a run. Brady Blum singled, scored one run and knocked in another. Tanner Levin and Christian Elliott each scored once. Cohen Cook doubled.

For Millville, Sergio Droz went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Trevor Yeager singled and had an RBI and a run. Henry Colon doubled and scored. David Rodriguez singled and scored. Connor Lacy had an RBI, and Wayne Hill scored once.

Lower Cape May Reg. 16, Bridgeton 5: Aydan Heacock struck out five and allowed two hits in two innings to earn the win.

Lower (13-4) used five pitchers in the game. The Caper Tigers scored eight in the first inning, six in the second and two in the third.

Kyle Satt went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs for the winners. Hunter Ray went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs. Joseph McCorriston doubled, scored three and had two RBIs. Drew Kroneneyer added three RBIs and two runs. Amari West scored twice.

Marshon Green went 2 for 3 with two runs for Bridgeton (2-19). Dominic Ketterer went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run. Mariano Pantaleon, Tyler Suppa and Leroy Ortiz Rodriguez each drove in one run. Tyaun Wilmore walked and scored.

Absegami 12, ACIT 3: Michael Harless struck out six in five innings to earn the win.

John Leonetti went 3 for 4 with two homers, six RBIs and three runs. Matthew Johansen went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Adrian Wiggins went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Samuel Austin and Michael DeBlasio each scored twice. Vraj Sheth added two RBIs.

Absegami scored five in both the third and sixth innings.

Kostya Yakita went 3 for 3 with a run for the Red Hawks (6-12). Wilfredo Lugo went 2 for 4 with a run. Angelo Gonzalez singled and scored.

No. 7 Bishop Eustace 9, Vineland 4: Christian Mascuilli went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs for Bishop Eustace (16-6).

Anthony Mascuilli went 3 for 4 with two runs. For Vineland (13-8), Donny Gomez went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Yoan Feliz doubled and scored twice. Anthony Rakotz doubled and had a run. Justin Morris singled and had an RBI. Xavier Cortez struck out four in five innings.