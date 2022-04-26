EHT's Emily Gargan, Hayley Henderson combine for 12 goals in win over Millville

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — After coming off a tough loss in their last game, Emily Gargan, Hayley Henderson and their Egg Harbor Township High School girls lacrosse teammates did not walk away feeling defeated.

The Eagles just used it as a reason to get better.

Gargan and Henderson scored seven and five goals, respectively, to lead Egg Harbor Township to a 21-8 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday. The seniors each added two assists.

EHT improved to 6-4. The Thunderbolts fell to 2-6.

"I think that (17-12) loss to Holy Spirit (this past Friday) taught us that we need to work that much harder to win in the end," said Gargan, 18, of EHT. "I think defeat gets some fire under you, and you know you need to work harder.

"I think the biggest thing is to take each game like it's a new game."

Henderson started the scoring, then Gargan scored twice and Angelina Petracci once to extend the lead to 4-0. Millville's Olivia Giordano and Emmah Devlin scored to cut the lead to 4-2.

The team started a little slowly, EHT coach Lynn Risley said. Henderson noted the reason may have been overthinking coming off that loss, but the team called a timeout "and we got our composure and started clicking again."

EHT then outscored the Thunderbolts 6-2 and led 10-4 at halftime. Gargan scored five in the first half, and Petracci and Kierstyn Zinckgraf each added two. At the half, EHT just talked about maintaining the same energy because "we knew that Millville wanted to come back," Henderson said.

Henderson and Gargan each scored twice to open the second half, extending the lead to 14-4.

"It is a huge deal," Henderson said about the bounce-back win. "Playing against Holy Spirit, it put a fire underneath us. Like, we aren't the top dog yet. We are still underdogs, and we still need to make a name for ourselves. And we have to continue with the same mindset and come in with the same fire every single game.

"We wanted to make sure to stay ahead," the 18-year-old added.

Devlin and Maren Woodman scored for the Thunderbolts, cutting their deficit to 14-6. The Eagles then rallied off seven straight goal to take a commanding 21-6 lead. Henderson scored three in the second half.

For EHT, Petracci scored three, Kierstyn Zinckgraf and Petracci each added two. Anna Smith and Sagie Broschard each scored once. Smith led the team with five ground balls and had an assist. Gargan added four ground balls. Henderson, Zinckgraf, Petracci and Amelia Zinckgraf each had three.

Brianne Macchia made 11 saves.

EHT has seven seniors, so there is a lot of leadership, including Henderson and Gargan, Risley said.

"It felt pretty good (Tuesday)," Risley said. "We needed to turn it on (early) and keep the intensity. We started to pick it back up into EHT lacrosse. I knew we had to bring it in in the timeout and figure it it out and adjust and keep moving. We definitely have to keep it moving so we can get to where we want to be for Ocean City next week."

The Red Raiders (7-2) are the undefeated team in the CAL. Ocean City defeated EHT 15-5 on April 8. The Eagles have other talented opponents coming up, including Mainland Regional and Cherokee.

On Tuesday, Giordano and Devlin each scored three for Millville. Jalia Cooper scored once. Karli Jones, Cooper and Taylor Whitaker each had three ground balls. Julia Thompson had an assist. Karla Vivar-Lopez made 19 saves.

EHT also beat Millville 15-3 in the season opener.

"We have to keep it turned up," Risley said.

Added Gargan, "I think this (game Tuesday) will bring us a lot of confidence, but I think we have to stay humble as a team and know we have to work very hard."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

