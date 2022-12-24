EHT's Art Marinelli one of many holiday wrestling tourneys

Near the end of the wrestling season, Egg Harbor Township High School hosts the Region 8 tournament with many of the top wrestlers in the area aiming to reach the state tournament in Atlantic City.

The atmosphere and competition is always great.

The Eagles' gymnasium is also host to another, early-season tournament, which is almost as thrilling. Twenty-three schools will compete in the 37th Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Many local wrestlers compete in the annual holiday event, which is one of the longest running tournaments in South Jersey, EHT coach Zach Agostino said. Agostino has been the Eagles' coach for five years. Organizing the event and volunteer help is always important as it takes a lot of work.

"But at the end of the day it's nice to have it in your backyard and maybe have some of the wrestlers' friends be able to attend where otherwise they may not be able to," Agostino said.

"It's always good to host something in your home gym."

There are many holiday tournaments across the state, but the Marinelli is an area favorite. Lower Cape May Regional, Mainland Regional, Ocean City, St Joseph Academy, Oakcrest, Pinelands Regional, Vineland and SC Wrestling (Schalick/Cumberland Regional) are the local teams competing this week.

The event features the most locals than any other holiday event. Art Marinelli was a former athletic director and wrestler at EHT. There is a complex named after him, as well as this longtime tournament.

"It's something we continue to uphold to a guy who meant a lot to us," Agostino said. "It's good to have a tournament in someone's name who meant a lot to the program."

There are not many other holiday tournaments that have 20-plus schools, and each year it slowly grows, Agostino said. On Thursday, state power St. Joseph (Methuen) will be in the tournament for the first time. Westfield, from Virginia, will also attend.

"It's really good, and brackets are always filled. There's 23 teams there, so it's a huge tournament. It's just good to get quite a few matches in against kids you might see in the postseason or otherwise you don't see regularly. … It's a large bracket and a lot of wrestling, but (winning a title) is something that the kids strive for and feel good about."

Other holiday throw-downs

Some other tournaments this week are the Sam Cali Invitational at the Ferguson Recreation Center on Tuesday and Wednesday in Madison, Morris County, and St. Augustine Prep is scheduled to wrestle in the event. There is also the Hunterdon Central Invitational on Wednesday. Southern Regional, No. 1 in the Press Elite 11, and Buena Regional are set to compete there.

"It just gives kids something to look forward to on winter break, in the middle between Christmas and New Years," Agostino said. "Should they not have a tournament or anything like that, maybe it could become a little boring.

"It gives them something to compete for over break."

Many more are scheduled across the state, including Brick Memorial's Mustang Classic, Haddon Township's Bart Payne Holiday Tournament, Rahway's Holiday Tournament, Overbrook's Holiday Tournament, and Lakewood's Rumble in the Pines. Absegami will compete in the Mustang Classic.

There are also girls tournaments, including girls divisions at the Mustang Classic Freehold Township and Rumble in the Pines events. The East Brunswick Bears Invitational will be on Friday at Churchill Junior High School. EHT's Kylie Wright, StevieLynn Hunt and Cami Bird will wrestle in Freehold.

Tournaments, like tri- and quad-meets, are very important because they allow wrestlers to get multiple matches in one day rather than a dual, helping their individual record for seeding for the district tournaments and beyond.

And some teams don't always have many individual tournaments during the season, which is another reason holiday tournaments are not only fun, but important.

"It's just good to get in the rhythm of wrestling multiple matches, making weight the day of and having to compete throughout the whole day, where you may not be wrestling your last match until 6 or 7 at night," Agostino said.

GALLERY: Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament