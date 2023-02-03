Nick Faldetta pinned his opponent in the first round Friday to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School wrestling team to a 43-27 victory over Toms River North in a nonconference meet.

After three bouts, Faldetta pinned Jason Aiello in 1 minute, 33 seconds at 150 pounds to give EHT a 12-9 lead. Calvin Johnson (157) then had a second-period to extend the lead to 18-9.

The Mariners and the Eagles both took forfeits at 165 and 175, respectively, to make it 24-15.

EHT's Peter Steed (120) won a 16-2 major decision, and teammate Xavier Fedeli (126) had a second-period pin to cap the scoring.

Girls basketball

Buena Reg. 47, Pennsauken Tech 28: Mya Nicole scored 14 for the Chiefs (7-12), who led 25-7 at halftime. Adriana Capone and Sophia Ramos-Garcia each scored 10, and Cami Johnson added nine. Jones Jiavonni scored four.

Xyaliyah Somers scored 14 for Pennsauken Tech (9-9). Jannah Jalosjos added 11.

Williamstown 70, Hammonton 32: Giada Palmieri scored nine to go with seven rebounds and three steals for the Blue Devils (10-11). Ava Divello and Shamaya Simola each scored six, and Angelina Virelli added five. Virelli had six rebounds, Simola five. Kiley Kozlowski scored four and had four rebounds. Sarah Griffiths scored two.

Ava Eberly scored 24 for Williamstown (14-5). Alivia Mauz scored 20, and Iriona Gravley added 15.

Ice hockey

Brick Twp. 4, Lacey Twp. 0: Peter Morris scored three for Brick Township (15-2-1). Tyler Oliviera and Max Larson each had two assists. Thomas Johnston scored one. For the Lions (7-9), Lucas Holland made 36 saves.