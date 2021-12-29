EHT wins third straight with dominant win over Freire Charter

WILDWOOD — The Egg Harbor Township High School girls basketball team built a double-digit lead in the first quarter Wednesday.
That dominance continued until the final buzzer.
Amelia Zinckgraf scored a game-high 17 points to lead the the Eagles to a 55-14 victory over Freire Charter School (Philadelphia) in a Boardwalk Basketball Classic game at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
It was the third consecutive win for the Eagles (3-1).
EHT led 25-10 at halftime, but Zinckgraf said coach Adam Swift told the team to keep applying the pressure because if they allowed the Dragons to start coming back in the first three minutes it could be a major momentum swing.
"We always try to come out strong after halftime," Zinckgraf said.
The Eagles scored 19 third-quarter points, including 12 from Zinckgraf, to take a 44-12 lead. Even more impressive, the EHT defense allowed just two points in each of the third and fourth quarters.
"We have been preparing for this for awhile," said Zinckgraf, who is a junior guard. "We wanted to come out and make a statement. We wanted to get up (big) in the beginning so we didn't have to worry about it in the end. We are just getting used to playing with each other. We have some young people, so it's good to start the season off strong."
EHT features just two seniors — Kierstyn Zinckgraf, Amelia's sister, and Katrina Suarez. Averie Harding and Lyla Brown, both freshmen, play a good amount of minutes. The rest of the team is heavy with juniors and a handful of sophomores.
Kara Wilson, a junior forward, scored 10 points Wednesday. Brown and Harding each scored nine. Brown made a 3-pointer. Eva Derbyshire and Katie Keenan each scored three. Lindsay Dodd and Kierstyn Zinckgraf each added two points.
"With a young team, I think it's good," Amelia Zinckgraf said. "I feel next year we will have potential, too. ... I'm excited to see how it goes."
EHT played "quality defense," a phase that is improving each game, Swift said. The coach added his team is also skilled on offense, and each player can score "which is nice because we don't have to rely on one player."
That was evident with eight EHT players scoring.
However, Wednesday was Amelia Zinckgraf's turn in the spotlight, Swift noted.
"She helped stretch it out," Swift said. "The best thing is they are all scoring within the offense and sharing the ball together, but (Wednesday) was her day and she capitalized on her opportunities. That's what we've been saying all year.
"It'll will be somebody new every day, and when it is your opportunity, just take advantage of it and step up."
The Boardwalk Basketball Classic features multiple different brackets and showcases. The matchup between EHT and Freire was the Al “The General” Melini Memorial Showcase Game. The Eagles were supposed to play again Thursday, but COVID-19 outbreaks caused a good amount of cancellations before the event began, so EHT will not play their final game.
But that is fine with Swift.
The coach was just pleased to see his younger players continue to jell and win.
"We have some big games coming up after break, some division games, and really get to test ourselves against the Middle Townships and the Wildwood Catholics," Swift said. "We have seen the momentum, and hope to capitalize on that."
"We had good energy (Wednesday)," Amelia Zinckgraf added. "We have to keep up our energy."
PHOTOS of Egg Harbor Township girls basketball vs. Freire Charter (Pa.)
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
