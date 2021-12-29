EHT wins third straight with dominant win over Freire Charter

WILDWOOD — The Egg Harbor Township High School girls basketball team built a double-digit lead in the first quarter Wednesday.

That dominance continued until the final buzzer.

Amelia Zinckgraf scored a game-high 17 points to lead the the Eagles to a 55-14 victory over Freire Charter School (Philadelphia) in a Boardwalk Basketball Classic game at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

It was the third consecutive win for the Eagles (3-1).

EHT led 25-10 at halftime, but Zinckgraf said coach Adam Swift told the team to keep applying the pressure because if they allowed the Dragons to start coming back in the first three minutes it could be a major momentum swing.

"We always try to come out strong after halftime," Zinckgraf said.

The Eagles scored 19 third-quarter points, including 12 from Zinckgraf, to take a 44-12 lead. Even more impressive, the EHT defense allowed just two points in each of the third and fourth quarters.