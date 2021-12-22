EHT wins second straight, dominates Atlantic Christian

Averie Harding scored a game-high 12 points to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School girls basketball team to a 46-19 victory over Atlantic Christian in a nonconference game Wednesday.
Lindsay Dodd scored 10 for the Eagles (2-1), who won their second consecutive game. Kierstyn Zinckgraf scored nine. Amelia Zinckgraf added two points. Katrina Suarez and Eva Derbyshire each scored one.
Becca Kelley led Atlantic Christian with seven points and three rebounds. Evangelina Kim scored five to go with four assists and two rebounds. Maddie DeNick led the team in both rebounds (seven) and blocks (seven). She scored four and had two steals. Paige Noble grabbed three rebounds, scored three and had two assists.
Results in agate
Boys swimming
Cape May Tech 54, Millville 39
200 Medley Relay—Millville N/A
200 Freestyle—Evan Carlson CMT 2:26.45
200 IM—Millville N/A
50 Freestyle—Millville N/A
100 Butterfly—Lucas Gehring CMT 1:11.68
100 Freestyle—Teddy Woolery CMT 1:02.47
500 Freestyle—Carlson CMT 7:04.92
200 Freestyle Relay—Millville N/A
100 Backstroke—Gehring CMT 1:10.73
100 Breaststroke—Millville N/A
400 Freestyle Relay—CMT (Carlson, Trevor Magill, Jarrod Carlson, Gehring) 4:25.31
Records—CMT 1-4; Millville 0-4
