HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE THURSDAY

EHT wins CAL American as Biersbach scores in second OT

hslivesoccer.jpg

Nathan Biersbach scored both goals as the Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer team beat host Hammonton 2-1 in double-overtime Thursday to clinch the Cape-Atlantic League American Division title.

Biersbach scored on a penalty kick into the right corner with 16 seconds left in the second overtime to win it.

The win put Egg Harbor Township at 12-3 overall and 10-2 in the division. Hammonton dropped to 9-3-3 overall and 8-2-2 American.

Biersbach made it 1-0 with a goal from 22 yards out in the first half. Hammonton's Carter Bailey scored to tie it in the second half.

Brett Barnes made 10 saves for the Eagles, including a stop on a penalty kick in the second half. Michael Darnell had five saves for Hammonton.

Girls soccer

Mainland Regional 8, ACIT 0: Ava Tenaglia scored two goals for the visiting Mustangs (9-3-1), and Jane Meade had a goal and two assists. Gia Geraci added a goal and an assist, and Hanna Cipkins, Marlee Colombo, Sydney Stites and Emma Preissman each had a goal. Mainland had two goalies, and Mya Mazurek had no saves and Genevieve Morrison made one save. ACIT fell to 1-13.

Wildwood 9, Salem 0: Kaydence Oakley topped the host Warriors (3-9) with six goals and an assist, and Sophia Wilbur added two goals and an assist. The loss dropped Salem to 4-8.

