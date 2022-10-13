EHT wins CAL American as Biersbach scores in second OT

Nathan Biersbach scored both goals as the Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer team beat host Hammonton 2-1 in double-overtime Thursday to clinch the Cape-Atlantic League American Division title.

Biersbach scored on a penalty kick into the right corner with 16 seconds left in the second overtime to win it.

The win put Egg Harbor Township at 12-3 overall and 10-2 in the division. Hammonton dropped to 9-3-3 overall and 8-2-2 American.

Biersbach made it 1-0 with a goal from 22 yards out in the first half. Hammonton's Carter Bailey scored to tie it in the second half.

Brett Barnes made 10 saves for the Eagles, including a stop on a penalty kick in the second half. Michael Darnell had five saves for Hammonton.

Girls soccer

Mainland Regional 8, ACIT 0: Ava Tenaglia scored two goals for the visiting Mustangs (9-3-1), and Jane Meade had a goal and two assists. Gia Geraci added a goal and an assist, and Hanna Cipkins, Marlee Colombo, Sydney Stites and Emma Preissman each had a goal. Mainland had two goalies, and Mya Mazurek had no saves and Genevieve Morrison made one save. ACIT fell to 1-13.

Wildwood 9, Salem 0: Kaydence Oakley topped the host Warriors (3-9) with six goals and an assist, and Sophia Wilbur added two goals and an assist. The loss dropped Salem to 4-8.