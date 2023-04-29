Michael Nammour finished with 13 service points, 10 assists and five aces to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School boys volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League match Friday.
EHT, winner of seven straight matches, won by set scores of 25-8, 25-19.
Alexander Adair added nine service points for the Eagles (9-1). Chriistiian Vichienrat had seven service points, four aces and two kills. Alec Barnes had a team-leading five kills and three service points. Clinton Le finished with six service points and five assists.
The Falcons fell to 1-5.
Pinelands Reg. 2, Toms River North 0: The Wildcats (10-1) won by set scores of 25-12, 25-11. Dan Brunke led with 21 assists to go with six service points. Ryan McCorry added14 digs and nine service points. Ethan Woods had 14 service points, six kills and three aces. Brogan Duelly had a team-leading eight kills, and Matt Davis added sox.
Toms River North fell to 3-7.
