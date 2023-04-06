Chriistiian Vichienrat finished with seven kills, six digs and two blocks to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School boys volleyball team to a 2-1 victory over Pleasantville in a Cape-Atlantic League match Thursday.

Michael Nammour added 10 assists and three aces for the Eagles (2-0). Clinton Le had 12 service points and seven assists. Kevin Le added eight digs and six service points. Alexander Adair had 11 service points and seven digs.

The Greyhounds fell to 3-1.

ACIT 2, Hammonton 1: The Red Hawks (2-1) won by set scores of 22-25, 25-21, 25-11. For Hammonton (2-1), Isaac Fishman led with19 assists. Joe Tierno had eight digs and six assists. Brandon Chainey added 12 kills three blocks and three digs. Sebastian Pangia had five kills and three blocks.

Pinelands Reg. 2, Lacey Twp. 0: The Wildcats (1-1) won by set scores of 25-18, 25-7. Dan Brunke led with 17 assists and had six digs for Pinelands. Matt Davis had six kills. Ryan McCorry added seven digs. Ian Leeds finished with five service points.

Brady Noon had a match-high 23 digs for Lacey (2-1). Mason Mozal added nine digs.

Absegami 2, St. Augustine Prep 1: The visiting Braves (1-1) rallied to win it 21-25, 25-15 and 25-23. Xavier Vazquez had 26 assists, six digs and two aces for Absegami, and Chikaodi Wokocha contributed nine kills, two blocks and 13 digs. Daymeon Hallock added four kills, five blocks and three digs. Dinh Yih and Jake Khuc had seven and five digs, respectively.

Cooper Kane led St. Augustine (0-2) with eight kills and had two blocks and five digs. Adrian Limowski had five kills and three digs, and Peter Burns added seven assists.