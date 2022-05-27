 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EHT up 5-0 in S.J. final suspended until noon Saturday due to rain

GCIT vs EHT softball

Egg Harbor Township's vs GCIT during South Jersey Group IV semifinal softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School softball team got off to a fast start Friday afternoon.

Now all the Eagles must do is sustain it for 20 hours.

The South Jersey Group IV final between top-seeded EHT and second-seeded Kingsway Regional was suspended because of rain with the Eagles leading 5-0 with one out in the top of the third inning. The game will resume at noon Saturday.

“The way to look at it is we’re still up 5-0 and we have to get 14 more outs instead of 21,” EHT coach Kristi Troster said. “I’ll take way less than we normally have to get.”

The game started at 3 p.m. under gray skies, which quickly turned dark. Plenty of fans, including a loud Eagles student section, surrounded the field. But the rain inevitably began, and the game was suspended at 4 p.m.

The Eagles got six hits, batted around and scored all of their runs in the bottom of the first. Sienna Walterson, Payton Colbert and Sofia Spatocco each had an RBI single. Ryley Martini contributed a two-run single.

“That was the best start you could have hoped for in a game like this,” Troster said. “We came out sharp, and I expect us to be the same way (Saturday).”

Kingsway (22-4) is the defending South Jersey champion. The Dragons handed EHT (23-1) its only loss of the season, 5-4, on April 27.

Saturday’s winner will advance to the state Group IV semifinal Wednesday at Central Jersey champion Freehold Township.

