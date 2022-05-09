EHT tops Hammonton to go to 9-0 in CAL American Division

The Egg Harbor Township High School softball team moved one step closer to clinching the Cape-Atlantic League American Division title by beating host Hammonton 6-3 on Monday.

EHT, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 16-1 overall and 9-0 in the division. The Eagles have three division games left. Hammonton fell to 14-7 overall and 8-2 in the division.

“It was a great win against a quality team,” EHT coach Kristi Troster said. “It’s good to play a quality team this time of the year.”

EHT first baseman Sienna Walterson led offensively by going 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.

The Eagles scored three runs in the first inning and led throughout. Following two Hammonton errors, Walterson singled in a run to make it 1-0. Payton Colbert, who went 2 for 3, hit a sacrifice fly for the second run, and Ryley Martin Martini singled in Walterson to make it 3-0. Egg Harbor Township added a run in the third inning and two in the seventh.

Natalie Stewart added a hit and a run and Madison Biddle had a hit and an RBI. Winning pitcher Madison Dollard gave up eight hits, struck out 13 and walked one.

“We had eight come to bat in the first inning and moved the runners,” Troster said. “It was a lot different from our first game with them. Hammonton always has a big crowd at home, and they’re tough to beat.”

On April 12, EHT beat the Blue Devils 8-0.

EHT’s only loss this season was 5-4 to third-ranked Kingsway Regional on April 27.

Hammonton scored a run in the bottom of the second inning on Victoria Esau’s RBI single and added another in the third on Ava Divello’s single. Hammonton also scored in the seventh on Lex Panagopoylos’ RBI single. Jadyn Barker and Sophia Vento each had two hits. Blue Devils pitcher April Lewandowski allowed six hits, struck out three and walked two.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

