The Egg Harbor Township High School boys tennis team swept the doubles Thursday on the way to a 3-2 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League match.
In first doubles, Zachary Borden and Michael Do defeated Kaden Boyle and Derek Tran 6-2, 6-0. In second doubles, Ari Haubois and Victor Nguyen beat Benjamin Fitzgerald and Railey Cabrera 6-2, 7-5.
In first singles, the Braves' Colin Morrissey beat. Kyle Tran 6-0, 6-1. In second singles, Khush Brahmbhatt defeated Alan Mejia 6-4, 6-4.
EHT improved to 2-8. Absegami fell to 1-8.
Singles: Colin Morrissey A d. Kyle Tran 6-0, 6-1; Khush Brahmbhatt A d. Alan Mejia 6-4, 6-4; Vincent Zheng E d. Arib Osmany 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: Zachary Borden and Michael Do E d. Kaden Boyle and Derek Tran 6-2, 6-0; Ari Haubois and Victor Nguyen E d. Benjamin Fitzgerald and Railey Cabrera 6-2, 7-5
Mainland Reg. 4, Atlantic City 1
Singles: Antonio Strafella AC d. Alex Wise 7-5, 6-4; Chris Guillen M d. Jeronimo Ruiz 7-5, 6-4; Saketh Agava M d. Reed Burns 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Tristan Miller and Ben Rosenberg M d. Fardin Uddoullah and Asif Siddiquei 6-0, 6-0; Kussh Patel and Liam Angelo M d. Rohan Rezoan and Mahir Shahriar 6-1, 6-0
Records: Mainland 12-2; A.C. 1-10
Hammonton 4, Bridgeton 1
Singles: Michael Brown H d.Rene Barragan 6-2, 6-0; Stanley Smith H d. Angel Hernandez 6-1, 6-0; Tyler Puccio H d. Uriel Perez 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: David Donnelly and Steven Zeng H d. Roberto Hernandez and Pedro Garcia 2-6, 7-5, 10-5; Ray Sylejmani and Elmer Santiago, Bridgeton, def. Eric Drach and Ethan Calen 6-3, 6-2
Records: Hammonton 6-8; Bridgeton 4-6
Ocean City 5, Millville 0
Singles: Chris Ganter d. Matthew Sooy 4-6, 6-3, 10-7; Tracy Steingard d. Russell Corson 2-6, 6-1, 6-1; Colin Bowman d. Paul Azari 6-3, 6-4Doubles
Doubles: Jackson Barnes and Pat Lonergan d. Shaun McCarthy and Parker Swift 6-2, 6-1; Ethan Meron and Luke Wagner d. John Abdill and Ethan Dalgleish 6-1, 6-1
Records: Ocean City 12-2; Millville 8-7
Shore Conference Tournament second round
(5) Ranney 5, (12) Southern Reg. 0
Singles: Braden Chavez d. Paul Schriever 6-0, 6-0; Max Goldenberg d. Sean Kahl 6-2, 6-1; Reed Hall d. Rohil Gandhi 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: Connoly Chavez and Trey Junkin d. Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr 6-0, 6-2; Luke Greco and Max Kelner d. Sam Fierra and Matt Pleyn 7-6 (9-7), 4-6, 10-7
Records: Ranney 14-2; Southern 13-3
Middle Twp. 5, St. Augustine 0
Singles: Simon Hardin d. Vincent Polistina 6-0, 2-6, 1-0 (10-8); Steve Berrodin d. Cole Polistina 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Justin Wen d. Santino Casale 6-7 (6-8), 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: Will Casterline and Markos Sakoulas d. Josh Gatesman and Jacob Holzer 6-0, 6-2; Gabe Queen and Tommy Barber d. Raylen Weaver and Ian P 6-0, 6-0
Records: Middle 10-4; St. Augustine 5-4
