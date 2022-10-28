EHT, Southern boys advance in S.J. Group IV soccer playoffs: Roundup

Nathan Biersbach scored three goals and got an assist to help Egg Harbor Township High School beat Central Regional 6-0 in a South Jersey Group IV first-round boys soccer game Thursday.
The fourth-seeded Eagles, ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, improved to TOKUM. The Golden Eagles, seeded 13th, fell to 8-6-1.
The host Eagles scored three goals in each half. Gilmer Mendoza contributed a goal and two assists, and John Molina added a goal and an assist. Lucas Cross also scored, and Joseph Martin had an assist. Brett Barnes made five saves for the shutout.
EHT will host fifth-seeded Kingsway Regional on Monday in a sectional quarterfinal game.
(9) Southern Reg. 5, (8) GCIT 1: Nicholas Prosperi scored twice and had one assist for the Rams (9-5) in a first-round game in Deptford Township..
Mathieu Leonard, Jefferson Rubi Cruz and Aidan Antonio each scored, and Patrick Gaffney added an assist. Southern led 2-0 at halftime. Dave Calsyn recorded the win with five saves.
Noah Heinz scored for GCIT (9-7-1).
Southern will play at top-seeded Rancocas Valley on Monday for in a sectional quarterfinal game. R.V. (14-3-1) advanced with a 5-0 win over 16th-seeded Atlantic City.
Girls soccer
Cumberland Regional 8, ACIT 1: Bridget Hitchner scored the first two goals for the visiting Colts (6-11), and Melanie Sloan added three goals and Ciana Ragonese had two. Nataly Trinidad Lopez scored for ACIT (1-17).
