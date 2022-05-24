EHT softball team advances to S.J. title game

EGG HARBR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School softball team needed a pep talk Tuesday afternoon.

After some words of encouragement from coach Kristi Troster, the top-seeded Eagles beat fourth-seeded GCIT 12-2 in a South Jersey Group IV semifinal. Sophomore third baseman Payton Colbert was 3 for 4 with five RBIs for the Eagles. Freshman Sofia Spatocco was 3 for 3 with three RBIs. EHT (23-1) will host second-seeded Kingsway Regional (22-4) for the South Jersey title Friday.

“Our coach gives the best pep talks ever,” Colbert said. “We were so happy and pumped afterwards, and it all came out on the field.”

Troster spoke to the Eagles before they batted in the bottom of the first.

Egg Harbor did not play its usual crisp game in the top of the inning. Starting pitcher Madison Dollard struggled with her control, walking two of the first three batters. GCIT (18-9) scored a pair of runs on passed balls to take a 2-0 lead.

“Everybody seemed a little off while we were warming up, and it just kind of rolled into the first inning,” Troster said. “They’re high school kids. You don’t always have a great day. I basically said, ‘We didn’t come here to be Santa today. I forgot my costume, so let’s stop giving gifts.’”

The Eagles methodically took control from that point. Dollard found her form and allowed just one hit and struck out seven over her final four innings.

EHT scored twice in the bottom of the third to build a 4-2 lead it never relinquished. Colbert and Spatocco each knocked in runs with singles.

“I was just feeling confident,” Spatocco said, “and I knew what I had to do for my team.”

Colbert also had the big hit in a three-run bottom of the fourth — a line-drive, two-run double to left field.

The Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule. Colbert and Spatocco each contributed two-run singles in that inning.

“They were very cool, calm and collected (after the first inning),” Troster said of the Eagles. “We really have a lot of faith in our bats. We have a lot of faith in our pitcher, too. I’m very happy we were able to bounce back and get it all together.”

The EHT-Kingsway game Friday will be one of the most anticipated games of the season. Kingsway beat sixth-seeded Southern Regional 3-1 in Tuesday’s other semifinal. Kingsway also handed EHT its only loss of the season with a 5-4 win April 27.

“We know Kingsway very well,” Troster said. “They’re a well-coached team. They have a good pitcher. They have dangerous base-runners. They mirror us in a lot of ways. It’s kind of like playing against yourself. They’re always going to be disciplined. They’re not going to make a lot of mistakes.”

But considering the magnitude of the game, Colbert said she doesn't expect the Eagles to need any pep talks to get ready.

“I think," she said, "we’re going to come out strong."

