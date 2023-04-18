EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Sofia Spatocco sprinted around third base in the second inning Tuesday afternoon.

The next thing the Egg Harbor Township High School sophomore knew, she was face down in the grass.

Spatocco tripped after she accidentally tangled feet with EHT coach Kristi Troster, who was coaching third base.

“I don’t even really know what happened,” Spatocco said. “Everybody was like, ‘Get up! Get up!’"

Spatocco scrambled to her feet and scored the Eagles' first run of the day.

“I was in the (coach's) box,” Troster said with a laugh. “I love (Spatocco) to death, but she is all appendages.”

Other than that glitch, everything seems just fine with the Eagles softball team, which improved to 6-0 with an 11-1 win over Paul VI. Spatocco was 2 for 3 with a three-run home run and four RBIs. Senior shortstop Madison Biddle went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two stolen bases. Sienna Walterson hit a solo home run, and starting pitcher Madison Dollard allowed five hits and a run in five innings for the win. EHT, the defending South Jersey Group IV and Cape-Atlantic League champion, is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.

“They know the expectations,” Troster said. “They know being a part of this program right now the standards are high. We’ve got to keep hitting and keep plugging out. I’m very proud of them today. We did every aspect of the game well.”

The Eagles returned nearly every key contributor from last year’s team, which finished 25-2 and lost to Watchung Hills 2-1 in the state Group IV final. That game ended when Ella Stevinson of Watchung Hills hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth. It’s a defeat the Eagles haven’t forgotten.

“I still have nightmares of that last inning,” Biddle said.

In addition to its talent, what set EHT apart last year was its personalities. Few teams had as much fun. The Eagles so far are playing with the same enthusiasm and don’t seem weighed down by last year’s success.

“They don’t seem to (care) that they have a bulls-eye on their back,” Troster said. “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. They don’t seem to care. I’m not going to let them know that people are going to come hunting for you. I don’t know if they don’t know this or don’t care. As you can see, I have a very bunch of special personalities still.”

Tuesday’s game was a bit of a measuring stick for EHT. Paul VI (7-3) is an Olympic Conference contender.

EHT took control in the bottom of the third when Spatocco lined a three-run home run over the center-field fence to make it 6-0.

“She pitched me outside in my first at-bat, so I knew she was going to probably change it up,” Spatocco said. “She pitched inside, and that’s my favorite pitch to hit.”

The Eagles also shined defensively. Biddle fielded a sharply hit ground ball into the top of the fifth with a runner on first base and turned it into a double play.

EHT has outscored its opponents 56-5. The number of laughs they’ve shared is probably equally impressive.

“We have such a strong bond that when we’re on the field together it doesn’t feel like we’re out here playing softball,” Biddle said. “It feels like we’re out here having fun with our friends.”

Paul VI 000 01—1 5 3

EHT 123 41—11 10 0

2B—PVI: Flood; EHT: Spatocco, Valentino

HR—EHT: Spatocco, Walterson

WP: Dollard LP: Cooley