EHT scores late, then holds off last-minute Oakcrest drive to win 13-7

Falcons quarterback Aaron Bullock connected with senior wide receiver Julian Frank on a 46-yard completion to start its drive. But on the second play, EHT’s Tevon Belgrave intercepted a pass.

It wasn’t until early in the second quarter that the Falcons were able to get on the scoreboard. A 12-yard run from sophomore running back Asad Hunt and a 7-yard scramble by Bullock got the Falcons down to the 1-yard line. Bullock’s keeper gave Oakcrest a 7-0 lead with 9 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first half.

Following an EHT punt, the Falcons went four-and-out, turning the ball over at their own 42. That was the best field position of the half for the Eagles, and they capitalized.

Senior running back Rondell Vaughan Jr. had a busy possession, starting with his 11-yard reception off the screen. He followed that with runs of 6, 4 and 9 yards before senior running back Mohamed Soumaworo scored from 7 yards out to tie the game at 7-7.

“That was big, especially because it’s been tough to score. We moved the ball, but we haven’t punched it in as much as we feel we should have,” Stetser said.