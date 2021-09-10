EHT scores late, then holds off last-minute Oakcrest drive to win 13-7

MAYS LANDING — Facing a long third down, Xavier Bullock ran a route that he admitted isn't usually among his best.
He made it work, though.
Junior quarterback Christian Rando hit his fellow classmate with a perfect strike in the back of the end zone from 15 yards out and the Egg Harbor Township High School football team was able to hold off a late Oakcrest rush to win 13-7 on Friday night in a West Jersey Football League matchup.
“(Christian) is a good quarterback, and he threw it perfect,” said Bullock, 16.
EHT (1-2) went into Friday looking for its first win. In the meantime, Oakcrest (2-1) was off to a hot start, having beaten its first two opponents by a combined 63-2.
“Everyone was doubting us, and we finally won,” Bullock said.
Oakcrest was able to drive 57 yards down to the 3-yard line with 4 seconds remaining, but the final pass fell incomplete in the end zone.
“I love these guys. They’re a really good group of kids,” EHT coach Kevin Stetser said. “They’re hard workers, they’re tough. I’ll say this: We have to play a little cleaner, and we wouldn’t have ended up in such a tight game. But they’re a passionate group of kids.”
EHT’s and Oakcrest’s defenses were both dominant in the first quarter. That is, after the game’s first play.
Falcons quarterback Aaron Bullock connected with senior wide receiver Julian Frank on a 46-yard completion to start its drive. But on the second play, EHT’s Tevon Belgrave intercepted a pass.
It wasn’t until early in the second quarter that the Falcons were able to get on the scoreboard. A 12-yard run from sophomore running back Asad Hunt and a 7-yard scramble by Bullock got the Falcons down to the 1-yard line. Bullock’s keeper gave Oakcrest a 7-0 lead with 9 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first half.
Following an EHT punt, the Falcons went four-and-out, turning the ball over at their own 42. That was the best field position of the half for the Eagles, and they capitalized.
Senior running back Rondell Vaughan Jr. had a busy possession, starting with his 11-yard reception off the screen. He followed that with runs of 6, 4 and 9 yards before senior running back Mohamed Soumaworo scored from 7 yards out to tie the game at 7-7.
“That was big, especially because it’s been tough to score. We moved the ball, but we haven’t punched it in as much as we feel we should have,” Stetser said.
Oakcrest’s defense had allowed just two points in its first two games combined — a 29-2 win at Pleasantville and a 34-0 win at Buena Regional. That was evident throughout this game, as EHT had a hard time sustaining drives.
But the same was true of Oakcrest’s offense, as EHT’s defensive line continued to disrupt both the running game and passing game.
EHT had a shot to take the lead with 3:25 left when it attempted a 33-yard field goal. But Oakcrest’s Aldrich Doe blocked the attempt.
After a three-and-out by the Falcons and a short punt, EHT took over with short field position. This time, the Eagles capitalized when Rando hit Xavier Bullock on a strike in the end zone from 15 yards out to go up 13-7.
“We talked about it, we liked the way it looked this game,” Rando, 16, said. “We ran it plenty of times in practice. We knew we had to execute, and we did.”
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
