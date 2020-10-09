EHT rushes for 231 yards, 3 TDs in win over Atlantic City

“This is a major win,” McKim said. “We worked hard in practice after the loss to Mainland. We came in, and we held our heads high and said ‘let’s turn it around.’ We’re a better team than a couple of years past, and we showed it tonight.”

EHT’s ability to run the football kept Atlantic City’s offense off the field. The Vikings (1-1) opened with a 40-0 win over Oakcrest last Friday.

But against EHT, Atlantic City never got its passing game in a rhythm, although wide receiver Jahmeer Cartagena caught 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles never trailed against Atlantic City. Rollins gave EHT the lead when he intercepted a pass off a deflection and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown with 8 minutes, 56 seconds left in the second quarter.

“It was unexpected,” Rollins said. “It just happened. I saw the ball, tipped it with my hand, caught it and took off.”

What did he see after he intercepted the pass?

“Green,” he said.

From that point on each time Atlantic City scored to cut into EHT’s lead, the Eagles responded with a touchdown of their own.