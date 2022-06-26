EHT resident Daniel Hendrixson wins gold, silver, bronze medals at Special Olympics USA Games.

Daniel Hendrixson brought home some serious hardware from his trip to Florida this month.

The 26-year-old swimmer competed in the Special Olympics USA Games, which were held from June 5-12 in Orlando. Hendrixson swam personal-bests in both the 50-meter backstroke and the 50 freestyle. He finished the 50 backstroke in 36.96 seconds to earn the gold medal.

Hendrixson won a bronze medal in the 50 free, finishing in 31.66. He also helped earn a silver medal in the 4x25 relay in 1:08.40. The relay team consisted of Joshua Zhang, Nicole Coscarelli, Katie McGee and Hendrixson.

The USA Games featured 60 teams from every state, as well as some Caribbean teams. Team New Jersey featured 137 athletes representing 14 sports. Overall, 5,500-plus athletes competed.

"In the pool, I swam very hard," said Hendrixson, who has Asperger syndrome, a developmental disorder on the autism spectrum. "Like a torpedo. I felt like I had to get out of the pool as soon as I can to use the bathroom, for example. So, I was very proud of myself earning each medal."

Last September, Hendrixson was selected as one of the 12 swimmers to represent Team New Jersey. The Egg Harbor Township resident swam and worked out at facilities across the state, including twice weekly at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, to prepare.

Hendrixson also belongs to the Ocean City StingRays, a Special Olympics swim team that practices at the Ocean City facility. Hendrixson has been a team member for 18 years.

"It was really, really awesome," said Tom Hendrixson, Daniel's father. "And the Special Olympics does it right. They really do a fantastic job. It was really an impressive experience. … He had been training really hard. He just rose to the occasion.

"It was outstanding."

Hendrixson has competed in the state Special Olympics event in Ewing Township, Mercer County, almost every year since he was about 8. He also swam at the USA Games in 2014, helping to win a gold medal in the 4x25 relay.

Hendrixson started swimming because his older sister Sarah, who has Down syndrome, swam. He went to her meets and fell in love with the sport. His leadership and experience were very important for the rest of the swimmers, Team New Jersey coach Jay Semenecz said.

"He did an amazing job," said Semenecz, who also coached Hendrixson in 2014. "Just an outstanding athlete. Back in 2014, he was an outstanding athlete, and got even better this year. He put in a ton of work. He was an excellent athlete on the team to have. He showed his sportsmanship everywhere he went."

At the 2022 USA Games preliminaries, Hendrixson swam personal-bests in the 50 free and 50 backstroke. His 4x25 relay team also placed second. As a result, Hendrixson swam in the most competitive heats for the finals.

Winning the gold in a talented field in the backstroke was even more special because that is his favorite and fastest event. Team USA assistant coach Jennifer Schock said Hendrixson has an amazing work ethic and never complains.

"We worked our team pretty hard to make sure they were up to the competition, and he just dove in the pool and wouldn't stop until we told him to stop," Schock said. "He was great."

Hendrixson aimed to earn a gold medal and chased that goal the entire time. After he won the 50 backstroke, Hendrixson looked up at the scoreboard and gave a fist pump, Schock said.

"This is a young man who doesn't express a lot of excitement, but when he does, it is special," Schock said. "As coaches, we are still on an emotional high for our athletes, including Dan."

Added Semenecz: "He was just ecstatic. Very big smiles. He was awesome."

Schock teaches at Sparta High School in Essex County and started a Unified Special Olympics program there, but she had never coached swimming at this level.

"It was just tremendous," added Schock, who met Hendrixson eight months ago when forming Team New Jersey. "He was a great star right from the beginning. He was a leader. He always did what we asked him to do. He always went above and beyond to do his best in the pool and at practice."

Hendrixson, who said he enjoys the competitive nature of swimming, is a 2014 Egg Harbor Township High School and a 2017 Atlantic Cape Community College graduate. He earned an associate's degree in general studies at Atlantic Cape.

Hendrixson was awarded his gold, silver and bronze medals at the ESPN Zone at Disney World on June 10-11. It was an added bonus to earn his second-career gold medal.

"I'm ready for it. I really am," Hendrixson said about making the USA Games for the second time in his career and swimming against the competitive athletes in the finals. "It is a big challenge. I am just proud of going to that place, especially with my family."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

