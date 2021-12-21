EHT remains undefeated with win over Mainland

Deptford 75, Cumberland Reg. 50: Ethan Turner scored 18 and made two 3-pointers for the Colts (0-2). He also grabbed five rebounds. Kyon Barnes scored 14 to go with four rebounds and four assists. Riddel Palmer scored nine and led the team with six rebounds. Drew Nakai and Ahmad Smith-Taylor each scored two.

The Spartans (2-0) led 40-17 at halftime.

Southern Reg. 59, Central Reg. 55, OT: Senior Nick Devane hit the game-tying 3-point shot late in overtime, and sophomore Caden Schubiger made another 3 with 40 seconds remaining to lead the Rams (1-1) to a win. Devane finished with a team-leading 19 points. Schubiger scored six. Nolan Schubiger added 16 points. Jaden Anthony scored 15.

Max DiPietro (two) and Tom Menegus (one) also scored for Southern. Devane led the team with five rebounds.

Justin Soranno scored 20 for Central (1-2).

Girls basketball