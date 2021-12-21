EHT remains undefeated with win over Mainland

Carlos Lopez scored a game-high 28 points to lead the undefeated Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team to a 75-59 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Tuesday.
Isaiah Glenn added 19 points for the Eagles (3-0). DJ Germann scored 14. Anthony Colon (10) and Jay-Nelly Reyes (six) also scored for EHT. Lopez made four 3-pointers. Glenn made three 3s.
The Eagles led 44-32 at halftime.
Cohen Cook led with 20 points for the Mustangs (1-2). Jaime Tyson and Christian Rodgers each scored 11. Tim Travagline added nine points. Mawali Osunniyi and Stephen Ordille each scored four.
Wildwood 89, Clayton 59: Junior Hans scored 21, including five 3-pointers, grabbed 11 rebounds and had five assists for the Warriors. Dom Troiano scored 16 and grabbed 14 rebounds. Ernie Troiano and Josh Vallese each added 10 points. Vallese had eight rebounds, and Ernie Troiano grabbed seven. The Warriors scored 33 first-quarter points.
Harley Buscham (nine), Chase Critchfield (seven), Lance Lillo and Aidan Connor (four each) and Lance Lillo, Brian Cunniff and Aidan Connor (two each) also scored for Wildwood.
Christian Durham scored 21 for Clayton.
Deptford 75, Cumberland Reg. 50: Ethan Turner scored 18 and made two 3-pointers for the Colts (0-2). He also grabbed five rebounds. Kyon Barnes scored 14 to go with four rebounds and four assists. Riddel Palmer scored nine and led the team with six rebounds. Drew Nakai and Ahmad Smith-Taylor each scored two.
The Spartans (2-0) led 40-17 at halftime.
Southern Reg. 59, Central Reg. 55, OT: Senior Nick Devane hit the game-tying 3-point shot late in overtime, and sophomore Caden Schubiger made another 3 with 40 seconds remaining to lead the Rams (1-1) to a win. Devane finished with a team-leading 19 points. Schubiger scored six. Nolan Schubiger added 16 points. Jaden Anthony scored 15.
Max DiPietro (two) and Tom Menegus (one) also scored for Southern. Devane led the team with five rebounds.
Justin Soranno scored 20 for Central (1-2).
Girls basketball
Mainland Reg. 51, ACIT 13: Bella Mazur led the Mustangs with 13 points. Ava Mazur added 11 points. Sydney Stokes scored 10. Camryn Dirkes (eight), Madison Naman (four) and Kaitlyn Boggs (three) also scored for Mainland (3-0). The Mustangs led 23-4 after the first quarter.
Grace Speer scored nine for the Red Hawks (0-2). Zion Stewart and Chayley Williams each scored two.
Deptford 55, Cumberland Reg. 41: Madison Eli scored 31 for the Spartans (1-1). Aiisha Bowman added nine points. The Colts (0-2) led 21-19 at halftime. No further information was available.
Ocean City 52, Cedar Creek 24: The Red Raiders (2-1) led 23-10 at halftime. Cedar Creek fell to 0-2. No further information was available.
