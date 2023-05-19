Nick Gargan scored three goals and added two assists to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School boys lacrosse team to a 10-6 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Thursday.

Samuel Hornikel and Bradley Smith each scored twice for the Eagles (3-10), who led 5-4 at halftime. The game was tied 6-6 after three quarters, but EHT scored four in the fourth. Chase Lagroteria had a goal and an assist for the winners. Calvin Johnson and AJ Zinckgraf each scored once. Matthew Ohlsen made 11 saves.

Jason Bishop scored three and had two assists for Cedar Creek (7-7). Sean Ralston scored two, and Evan Scholder had five ground balls and one goal. Bryan Dougherty made 21 saves.

Boys tennis

No. 10 Southern Reg. 5, Brick Memorial 0

Singles: Paul Schriever d. Drew Forfar 6-0, 7-5; Sean Kahl d. Aksh Patel 6-2, 6-1; Rohil Gandhi d. Owen Rodriguez 5-1, 6-0Doubles

Doubles: Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr d. Shubh Patel and John Zigrest 6-0, 6-1; Sam Fierra and Matt Pleyn d. Wii and Lin 6-0, 6-0

Records: Southern 15-3; Brick 7-9

Note: With the win, Southern clinched the Shore Conference A South Division title. This spring is the first time in 20 years the Rams won both the division and the Ocean County Tournament titles. Southern is ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11.

Boys volleyball

No. 10 Egg Harbor Twp. 2, ACIT 0: The Eagles (16-5) won by set scores of 25-11, 25-22.

Chriistiian Vichienrat had six kills and two digs for the winners. Michael Nammour added seven assists. Alec Barnes had five kills and four aces. Thalil Tanvir added five assists and two aces. EHT is No. 11 in the Elite 11.

Timothy Creelman finished with nine digs, five assists and three kills for ACIT (10-12). Hansen Tran added three assists and two kills. Danny Ta had three kills and two service points. Cristopher Rivera added three assists.