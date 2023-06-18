Cameron Flukey watched the Philadelphia Phillies play at the Arizona Diamondbacks last week.

This week, the Egg Harbor Township High School senior will be on the same field.

The pitcher will participate in the third-annual MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field in Arizona. Major League Baseball invited the top 300 draft-eligible prospects and 50 supplemental players. The workouts will be shown on MLB Network.

“It’s super exciting,” Flukey said. “It’s a super cool experience. I can’t wait.”

MLB.com ranks the 18-year-old Flukey No. 149 on its list of the top-200 draft prospects. The 6-foot-6 right-hander features a fastball that averaged in the low to mid-90s this season. Flukey went 6-2 with 0.45 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 46 ⅔ innings for EHT. He allowed just 19 hits and walked 17.

The combine lasts for four days, but Flukey will just be there for two. He will undergo medical evaluations Monday and then have conferences with teams and possibly throw a bullpen session Tuesday. He will fly back on a red-eye Tuesday night so he can attend his high school graduation Wednesday.

“I really wanted to get back for graduation and the stuff that happens after graduation,” Flukey said. “I just want to hang out with my friends for the couple of weekends that I’m back. It was important to me to be with my friends as much as I could.”

Flukey has committed to attend Coastal Carolina University. He will leave for school July 7. The MLB draft is July 9-11.

If Flukey is a high-round draft pick, he will have to choose between college and a professional career. He has hired the MVP Sports Group as his adviser. The group has a local connection: Former Absegami coach Mike DeCicco is a data analyst for MVP.

“We’re going to play it by ear,” Flukey said. “I have to focus on what’s the best decision for me development-wise to give me the best chance to get to the pros. The main focus is just having fun with all this because it can get to be a lot at times.

"At the end of the day, it’s just baseball and the end goal is play pro ball. Either decision I make, I’m going to be playing high-level baseball. It’s definitely a win-win situation no matter what.”