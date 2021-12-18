EHT opens season with dominant win over Lower

The Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team opened its season with a 76-47 win over Lower Cape May Regional on Friday.

Carlos Lopez scored a game-high 31 points and made four three pointers for the Eagles (1-0), ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. DJ Germann scored 16 points. Isaiah Glenn scored 11. Anthony Colon (eight), Jay-Nelly Reyes (six), Ruben Rodriguez (two), Peyton Smith (one) and Aaron Bullock (one) also scored for EHT.

Archie Lawler scored a team-leading 21 for the Caper Tigers (0-1). Jacob Bey added 13 points. Macky Bonner (six), Mike Cronin (five) and Kamauri Wright (two) also scored for Lower.

Bridgeton 38, Atlantic City 33 (from Friday): Kalvin Underwood led the Bulldogs (1-0) with 12 points to go with five rebounds and five steals. Deshawn Mosley and Dallas Carper each scored six. Jabril Bowman (5), Angel Smith (2) and Damien Jones (2) also scored. Smith grabbed 12 rebounds, and Bowman added five steals. Atlantic City fell to 0-1.