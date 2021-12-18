EHT opens season with dominant win over Lower

The Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team opened its season with a 76-47 win over Lower Cape May Regional on Friday.
Carlos Lopez scored a game-high 31 points and made four three pointers for the Eagles (1-0), ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. DJ Germann scored 16 points. Isaiah Glenn scored 11. Anthony Colon (eight), Jay-Nelly Reyes (six), Ruben Rodriguez (two), Peyton Smith (one) and Aaron Bullock (one) also scored for EHT.
Archie Lawler scored a team-leading 21 for the Caper Tigers (0-1). Jacob Bey added 13 points. Macky Bonner (six), Mike Cronin (five) and Kamauri Wright (two) also scored for Lower.
Bridgeton 38, Atlantic City 33 (from Friday): Kalvin Underwood led the Bulldogs (1-0) with 12 points to go with five rebounds and five steals. Deshawn Mosley and Dallas Carper each scored six. Jabril Bowman (5), Angel Smith (2) and Damien Jones (2) also scored. Smith grabbed 12 rebounds, and Bowman added five steals. Atlantic City fell to 0-1.
Wildwood Catholic 50, Ocean City 49 (from Friday): The Crusaders (1-0) won in overtime. Sean Sakers led Ocean City (0-1) with 17 points, and Dylan Schlatter scored 13. Omero Chevere scored eight, including the game-tying free throw to send that game into OT. Liam Alling scored five, Andrew Karayiannis four and Rickey Wetzel. No information was available for Wildwood Catholic.
Jackson Liberty 49, Barnegat 31 (from Friday): Mason Krey scored nine for the Bengals (0-1). Shikeith Gordon added eight points. Johnnel Johnson, Gabe Terry and Jamari Smith each scored four. Amir Allan (two) also scored for Barnegat.
Phanique Dupree scored a game-hugh 18 for Jackson Liberty (1-0).
Girls basketball
Middle Twp. 54, Lower Cape May Reg. 15 (from Friday): Jada Elston scored a game-high 25 for the Panthers (1-0). She sank six 3-point shots. Brianna Robinson scored nine. Izzy Ireland added six points. Mia Elisano (four), Olivia Clark (two), Riley Marrow (two) and Kylie Graham (two) also scored for Middle.
Middle led 24- 11 at halftime
Lindsay Holden led the Caper Tigers with eight points. Brianna Loper scored six.
Lacey Twp. 44, Central Reg. 41 (from Friday): Brooke Schmidt scored 11, and Maddie Bell had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Lions (1-0). Madison MacGillivray and Riley Mahan each scored six. Katie Patterson (5), Riley Giordano (4) and Sarah Zimmerman (2) all scored. Martine Chevalier led Central (0-1) with 20 points.
