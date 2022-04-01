EHT opens season with big win against Millville

Hayley Henderson scored four goals to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School girls lacrosse team to a 15-3 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday.

She added two assists

Emily Gargan scored three and had two assists for the Eagles (1-0). Anna Smith had a team-leading seven ground balls, two assists and one goal. Kierstyn Zinckgraf had three ground balls and scored twice. Gargan added seven draw controls. Addison Jacobs, Maria Ginis, Angelina Petracci and Anna Smith each scored once.

Brianne Macchia made four saves.

Boys lacrosse

Haddonfield 9, Ocean City 3: Haddonfield (1-0) led 2-0 at halftime and scored five third-quarter goals. For the Red Raiders (1-1), Pat Grimley scored three. Dylan Dwyer won eight of 15 faceoffs. Winfield Dunn made 10 saves.

Finn Morgan and Cameron Dailey each scored twice for Haddonfield (1-0).

Barnegat 16, Neptune 5: The Bengals (1-1) had opened their season with a loss Wednesday, but responded with a big win one day lateer.

Aidan Reiser scored four and had an assist. Robert Sawicki added three assists and two goals. Bryan Snowden and Luke Tortorici each scored three. Kurt Bonin had two goals and an assist. Antonio Frusco won 24 0f 26 faceoffs. Bailey Carroll and Connor Gorgia each scored once. Travis Wade made 10 saves, Lucas Holland three.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.