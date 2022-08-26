 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

EHT hopes to build on last season's success

Ocean City vs Egg Harbor Township football game

Christian Rando runs for an Egg Harbor Township TD against Ocean City during a 2021 game. Rando threw for seven touchdowns and ran for five scores last season.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The Egg Harbor Township High School football team graduated a high-profile senior class.

That doesn’t mean the Eagles are starting from scratch this season. Egg Harbor Township expects to contend for the West Jersey Football League United Division title and a South Jersey Group V playoff spot.

“We’re right in between,” coach Kevin Stetser said. “We have a lot of guys coming back, but we felt last year’s senior class was a real special group. But we feel like we should continue to move in the direction we’ve been going.”

The Eagles return six starters on defense and four on offense from a team that finished 7-4 and qualified for the postseason last year. The strength of the team is at the skill positions.

Senior quarterback Christian Rando has played since he was a freshman. Last season, Rando threw for 617 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for five scores.

“I feel like as last year went on (Rando) really began to develop and started to take care of things the way we were hoping he would,” Stetser said. “We’re really looking for him to take that next step and be a major factor for us.”

Xavier Bullock will be one of Rando’s top targets. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound senior wide receiver averaged 19.6 yards per catch in 2021.

“Physically, he has it all,” Stetser said. “He’s tall. He has great hands. He’s good on 50-50 balls. We’re looking for him and Christian to be the strength of our team.”

Evan Mensh and Kenum Council saw time at running back last season. The interior of the offensive line is young but big. Dorell Cesar and Noah Holliday both got experience at tackle last season. Aidan Kaiser, a 6-6, 315-pound transfer from Holy Spirit, should be a factor once he becomes eligible.

Junior defensive lineman Mike Simeon was one of South Jersey’s top defenders last season. Simeon made 53 tackles, 17.5 of them for losses.

“Size, strength and speed — he has them all,” Stetser said of Simeon. “He has a high motor and is a great kid. He checks all the boxes.”

Eugene Allen also returns on the defensive line. The senior made 45 tackles, 11.5 for losses.

“Eugene will also play guard (on offense) for us,” Stetser said. “We’re expecting him to be a really, really good two-way player for us.”

Dylan Camp returns at linebacker. The senior made 42 tackles with two sacks and had an interception last season.

“He has a high motor and loves football,” Stetser said. “He has a nose for the ball.”

Mensh (34 tackles) also returns at linebacker. Leon Ellis (38 tackles) started at safety last season and will lead the secondary.

EHT hopes to build on last season’s success. The Eagles made the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

“Our offensive and defensive fronts have to continue to improve and learn to play with an edge at the varsity level,” Stetser said. “If those two spots develop for us, we feel like we can contend for a division title, hopefully be a Group V qualifier and go from there.”

Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@PressofAC.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Egg Harbor Township Eagles

Coach: Kevin Stetser (Eight seasons, 31-47)

Last season: 7-4

Prediction: Spoiler — Eagles return a solid core led by wide receiver Xavier Bullock and defensive end Mike Simeon.

Key players: Christian Rando, Sr., QB, 6-2, 195; Eugene Allen, Sr., OL/DL, 6-4, 234; Mike Simeon, Jr., DL/RB, 5-11, 225; Xavier Bullock, Sr., WR, 6-5, 185; Dylan Camp, Sr., LB, 5-10, 185; Leon Ellis, Sr., RB/DB, 5-10, 190; Kenum Council, Jr., RB/DB, 5-9, 165; Evan Mensh, Sr., RB/LB, 6-0, 175.

Schedule

Aug. 26

10 a.m. vs. Mainland Regional at Ocean City

Sept. 2

6 p.m. at Holy Spirit

Sept. 9

6 p.m. vs. Bridgeton

Sept. 16

6 p.m. at Absegami

Sept. 23

6 p.m. vs. Clearview Regional

Sept. 30

6 p.m. at Atlantic City

Oct. 7

6 p.m. vs. Oakcrest

Oct. 14

6 p.m. vs. Vineland

