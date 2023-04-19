The day Carlos Lopez has been waiting for finally came Wednesday.

The 2022 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate signed a national letter of intent to attend Saint Francis University in Latrobe, Pa. on an NCAA Division I scholarship.

“This is all I’ve been dreaming for since I was a kid,” the 6-foot-2 guard said. “This came at the right time. This is the greatest feeling I've had yet in my 18 years of living.”

Lopez, who turns 19 next week, was the 2022 Press Player of the Year as an EHT senior. He wowed fans with the ability to sink long-range 3-pointers and penetrate opposing defenses to create shots for himself and teammates.

Lopez led the Eagles to a 23-4 record, the South Jersey Group IV semifinals and the Cape-Atlantic League United Division championship as a senior. He averaged 21.7 points and four rebounds and made 76 3-pointers. Lopez finished his career with 1,551 points.

He attended Feltrim Academy, a prep school in Haines City, Florida, after graduating from EHT. He was a finalist for the 2023 Florida Sun Basketball Conference Player of the Year.

“I put all the odds on myself,” Lopez said. “I really believed I could play at (the Division I) level. I proved to everyone else that I could do it too.”

Lopez visited Saint Francis on Wednesday and signed his National Letter of Intent after the visit. The Red Flashes play in the Northeast Conference. They finished 13-18 last season. Head coach Rob Krimmel just completed his 11th season.

“The coach said I would have the opportunity to come in and play right away and score,” Lopez said. “That’s what I wanted to do. I visited today. It seemed like a great environment. It’s a place I can call home.”