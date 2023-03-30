Johnny Neveling and Mike Oberman each shot a 42 to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School golf team to a 174-183 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match Wednesday at par-35 McCullough's Emerald Links.
Neveling had a birdie. Juliana Duggan and Chase Adomaitis each shot a 45 for the Eagles (1-0).
For the Blue Devils (1-2), Shane McSorley carded a 45. He also had a birdie. Connor Eberle, Nick Iuliucci and Matt Smith each shot a 46.
Mainland Reg. 156, Ocean City 173, ACIT 224
Green Tree Golf Course, par 37
OC: Alex Bayham 41, Garrett Rowand 42, Cameron Yoa 45, Sam Ritti 45
A: Charles Davis 51, Luca Canesi 54, Brady Walk 58, Miley Rockelman 61
People are also reading…
M: The top four scorers were unavailable
Records: Mainland 2-0; Ocean City 1-1; ACIT 0-2
Lacey Twp. 183, Barnegat 211
At Cedar Creek Golf Course, par 36
L: Connor Noon 38, Cole Stracensky 43, Daniel Sicknick 46, Edward Simonson 55
B: Mason Krey 47, Aidan Toddings 49, Joseph Bacskai 51, Kelan Thomas 64
Records: Lacey 1-2; Barnegat 0-2
Pinelands Reg. 185, Manchester Twp. 219
P: Brandan Tyhanic 36, Jillian Becker 49, Dylan Laney 50, Luke Schertenlieb 50
M: Matthew Goldman 46, Matt O'Hara 47, Nick Perrelli 61, Mason Smith 65
Records: Pinelands 1-1; Manchester 1-1
Clearview Reg. 164, Cumberland Reg. 244
Art Running Deer Golf Club, par 36
CL: John DeAngelo 38, Rocco Cirone 40, Xavier Sears 42, Thomas Luu 44
CU: Sam Thompson 56, Grant DelCollo 61, Hudson Iwaszkiewicz 63, William Cleaver 64
Records: Clearview 2-2; Cumberland 0-1
Girls golf
Southern Reg. 220, Jackson Memorial 244
At Ocean Acres Country Club, par 36
S: Madelyn Beirne 49, Ashley Pierson 56, Samantha Reilly 57, Isabella Compitello 58
J: Cloe Wight 45, Danielle Fostek 64, Olivia Sandoval 68, Sophia King 68
Records: Southern 2-0; Jackson 0-1
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.