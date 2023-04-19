The Egg Harbor Township High School golf team defeated Absegami 183-190 in a Cape-Atlantic League match Wednesday at the par-37 Seaview Bay Golf Course.
The Eagles' Chase Adomaitis and Joe Del Re each shot a 45. Carson Bellak and Julie Duggan carded a 46 and 47, respectively. Adomaitis and Del Re each had a birdie. EHT improved to 7-1.
Owen Doyle shot a match-low 39 for the Braves (3-2). Evan Ramos shot a 44. He also had a birdie. George Perkins (53) and Cassandra Hughes (54) also scored for Absegami.
Moorestown 155, Southern Reg. 178
S: Jackson Bodony 40, Alex Henbest 41, Graeme Schnarre 46, Robert Cassidy 51
M: Dan Cantwell 38, Sam Selverian 38, Brady Crow 39, Dylan Rothenberg 40
Records: Moorestown 7-1; Southern 6-4
Girls golf
Holmdel 171, Lacey Twp. 231
H: Sirina Ganne 36, Minna Liang 40, Alexandra Schaul 41, Olivia Kim 54
L: Haley Austin 50, Charlotte Fischer 59, Erin Gavin 60, Lily Hodgson 62
Records: Holmdel 9-0; Lacey 3-4
