Averie Harding scored 19 points to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School girls basketball team to a 48-43 victory over Neptune in a nonconference game Tuesday.

Lyla Brown scored 10 for the Eagles (13-10), who led 20-18 at halftime and 33-30 after three quarters. Ava Kraybill added nine. Lindsay Dodd and Katie Keenan each scored four, and Mariah Newman added two.

Christa Ramos scored 18 for Neptune (4-15). Bre Evans added 10.

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first round

(14) Vineland 84, (19) St. Joseph 27: Samantha Jones scored a game-high 40 for the Fighting Clan (8-15). Egypt Owens scored 20, and Madison Fowlkes added eight. Thalia Duncan scored six, Amaya Day four. Caroline Guzman, Von’Asia Thompson, Lionys Aldoy and Julissa Vincente each scored two.

Erica Paranzino scored 20 for the Wildcats (7-10). Cassidy Perri scored five, Nisa Fuller two.

Vineland will play at third-seeded Middle Township in a second-round game.

Shore Conference Tournament first round

(11) Shore Reg. 49, (22) Barnegat 38: Emma Thornton scored a game-high 28 to go with 15 rebounds for the Bengals (12-10). Riley Fitzpatrick scored eight and had three assists. Cara McCoy added five rebounds and two points. The game was tied 20-20 at halftime.

Rylee Drahos scored 26 for Shore (19-3).

Other games

Wildwood 58, Salem Tech 23: Macie McCracken scored 17 to go with 11 steals and 10 rebounds for the Warriors (16-5). Macie McCracken scored 12 and added nine rebounds. Sophia Wilber scored nine to go with five assists and four steals. Angela Wilber added seven points. Abigail Pruszinski scored three. Maya Benichou had six rebounds.

Morgan VanDover scored seven for Salem Tech (4-17).

Atlantic Christian 41, Gloucester Christian 28: Paige Noble scored 14 to go with three assists for the Cougars (19-4). Becca Kelley scored 12 to go with four rebounds. Evangelina Kim scored eight and had four steals. Gianna Flynn added four points and three rebounds. Reyna Lewis had four rebounds and scored three.

Boys basketball

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first round

(14) Holy Spirit 67, (19) Buena Reg. 31: Jaden DelValle scored 13 for the Chiefs (5-19). Vincent Dalponte added six, and Dominic Longona and Robert Miller each added four. Michael Ernst scored two. Holy Spirit (8-15) led 44-18 at halftime.

The Spartans will play at fourth-seeded Egg Harbor Township in the second round Thursday.

Shore Conference Tournament first round

(16) Southern Reg. 54, (17) Ocean Twp. 53: Caden Schubiger scored a team-leading 15 for the Rams (13-9), who trailed 46-41 after three quarters but outscored Ocean Township 13-7 in the fourth. Cooper Dempsey and Pat Gaffney each scored nine for Southern. Max DiPietro added eight, Justin Silva seven.

Zayier Dean scored a game-high 18 for Ocean (15-7). Brandon Loughlin scored 13.

Other games

Wildwood 89, Salem Tech 41: Brian Cunniff scored a team-leading 19 to go with five rebounds for the Warriors (20-4). Joey Mormile scored 11 and had six rebounds. Junior Hans scored nine, and Lukas Basile added eight. Jordan Fusik scored seven, and James Wyers added six. Lance Lillo added five rebounds and scored two.

Kelan Miller had five rebounds and two points. Alex Daniel (five), Jordan Dozier, Ryan Troiano and Harley Buscham (four each) and Gavin Burns and Chase Critchfield (three each) also scored.

Brandon Bermudez scored a game-high 31 for Salem Tech (2-20).

Timber Creek 65, Cumberland Reg. 36: Ethan Turner scored 16 for the Colts (6-15). DJ Mosley scored seven, and Drew Nakai and Stephen Wilchensky each added three. Mark Salgodo, Jalen Stewart and Kielle Woodard scored two apiece.

Bryan Warren scored nine for Timber Creek (14-7).