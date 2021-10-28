EHT field hockey upset by Washington Township in first round

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The first round of the South Jersey Group IV field hockey playoffs became the end of a great season Friday for Egg Harbor Township High School.
The third-seeded Eagles gave up a goal at 2 minutes, 6 seconds into the game and it held up as 14th-seeded Washington Township beat EHT 1-0.
Egg Harbor Township battled relentlessly to get the tying goal and spent most of the second half in the offensive end, but the Minutemaids’ defense held up.
Washington Township, an underrated member of the powerful Olympic Conference, improved to 8-10.
EHT finished at 17-4 overall in a season in which it tied Ocean City for the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title.
Washington Township will play a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal game at sixth-seeded Southern Regional on Tuesday at a time to be determined. Southern (14-4), No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, beat 11th-seeded Freehold Township 2-0 Thursday in its first-round game.
“Getting behind by a goal right away is something that hasn’t happened to us much this year,” Egg Harbor Township coach Kristi Troster said. “It helped us wake up and by the second quarter we were outplaying them. We had consistent scoring opportunities but couldn’t capitalize.
“We struggled to score in the second half of the season. We scored three goals against Ocean City in our first game (a 3-2 win in overtime) and lost our second game to them 1-0 (in overtime). I’m very proud of our team. It’s been a while since we tied for the conference. A lot of our players return next year.”
The only goal of the game came on a corner as Washington Township senior Taylor Knox took the insert from Ava Porreca and blasted one from just inside the circle past EHT goalie Semra Alabarda.
The game continued and Alabarda made eight saves, all in the first half. The Eagles dominated the second half and Alabarda didn’t have to make another stop.
Alabarda, a former girls soccer goalie, was getting her first career start because fourth-year starter Rebecca Macchia was sick with the flu. The sophomore, who had made a few relief appearances this season, had some big stops to keep it 1-0.
“Becca has really helped me a lot, and I was motivated and wanted to do this for her,” said Alabarda, 15. “My teammates really helped me. I’m proud of our seniors.”
EHT center midfielder and playmaker Jenna Gray finished the year with 12 goals and 17 assists.
“I was playing hard for our seniors because I wanted us to move on to the next game,” said Gray, a 15-year-old sophomore. “It got really anxious, trying to score.”
Troster knew the Group IV bracket was really tough, and the Eagles didn’t take Washington Township lightly.
“Group IV is a tough draw, and we knew Washington Township would be tough,” Troster said. “Lenape is the 16th seed, and they’re a good program.”
The Eagles had a lot of chances to score in Thursday’s game but didn’t have many great shots, and Minutemaids goalie Maddy Davis recorded the shutout with three saves.
“I’m proud of my team, they showed up and beat a high seed,” Washington Township coach Jeannine O’Connor said. “It was a nail-biter to the end. I have to give a lot of credit to Egg Harbor Township for playing so hard. It wasn’t pretty, but my team played a gritty game.”
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
