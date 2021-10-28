EHT field hockey upset by Washington Township in first round

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The first round of the South Jersey Group IV field hockey playoffs became the end of a great season Friday for Egg Harbor Township High School.

The third-seeded Eagles gave up a goal at 2 minutes, 6 seconds into the game and it held up as 14th-seeded Washington Township beat EHT 1-0.

Egg Harbor Township battled relentlessly to get the tying goal and spent most of the second half in the offensive end, but the Minutemaids’ defense held up.

Washington Township, an underrated member of the powerful Olympic Conference, improved to 8-10.

EHT finished at 17-4 overall in a season in which it tied Ocean City for the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title.

Washington Township will play a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal game at sixth-seeded Southern Regional on Tuesday at a time to be determined. Southern (14-4), No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, beat 11th-seeded Freehold Township 2-0 Thursday in its first-round game.

“Getting behind by a goal right away is something that hasn’t happened to us much this year,” Egg Harbor Township coach Kristi Troster said. “It helped us wake up and by the second quarter we were outplaying them. We had consistent scoring opportunities but couldn’t capitalize.