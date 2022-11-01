EHT field hockey begins playoffs with big win: Roundup

Kara Wilson scored three goals and had one assist to lead the fifth-seeded Egg Harbor Township High School field hockey team to an 8-1 victory over 12th-seeded Manalapan in a South Jersey Group IV first-round game Tuesday.

Jenna Gray added three assists and scored twice for the Eagles (11-4-4). Desiree Moore and Olivia Desher each scored and had an assist. Julia Zappile added a goal. Skyler Wood got an assist. Suhayla Johnson-Ramirez made five saves. Semra Alabarda made one.

Alexis Rogers scored for Manalapan (9-10). Daria Easton made 16 saves.

EHT will play fourth-seeded Washington Township in the quarterfinals Friday.

The Eagles are ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11.

(1) Kingsway Reg. 11, (16) Millville 0: Mary Wordelmann, Grace Hunter, Ella Stephenson, Sabrina McGroarty and Colleen Finnan each scored twice for Kingsway (16-2-1), which is No. 2 in the Elite 11. Lily Mahabir made 14 saves for the Thunderbolts (6-9-1).

(2) Toms River North 4, (15) Southern Reg. 3: Olivia Fraticelli scored twice for Toms River North (18-2). Rachael Tetzlaff had two assists and scored once. Katie Marra made eight saves.

Olivia Davis had two goals and an assist for the Rams (7-8). Avery DiPietro and Avery Smith each scored. Jessica Bruther had an assist. Claire Gosse made 10 saves.

S.J. Group III first round

(3) Lacey Twp. 4, (14) Jackson Memorial 1: Autumn Mangan scored three for the Lions (14-4-1). Caitlyn Voskanyan added three assists. Layla Baran scored once. Delaney Dittenhofer had an assist. Maeve Meehan made 10 saves.

Ava White scored for Jackson Memorial (6-9-1) off an assist from Ava White. Jordan Czaczkowski made five saves.

Lacey will host sixth-seeded Northern Burlington in the quarterfinals Friday.

(15) Cherry Hill West 4, (2) Hammonton 3: Brianna Gazzara, Gracie Donio and Gabriella Teti scored for the Blue Devils (13-4-2). Lilly Legato scored three for Cherry Hill West (6-12-1). Addison Petti had a goal and assist for the winners. Rebecca Armstrong did not make a save in the win.

S.J. Group II first round

(1) Point Pleasant Borough 10, (16) Oakcrest 0: Ryane Fisahn scored five for Point Pleasant (19-1-1). Lily Connelly scored twice. Claire Pausz made one save. The Falcons (3-11-2) trailed 7-0 at halftime.

Point Pleasant will host ninth-seeded Barnegat in the quarterfinals Thursday.

(9) Barnegat 1, (8) Delran 0 (from Monday): Patience Mares scored in the second quarter off an assist from Alyson Sojak for the Bengals (12-3-1). Emalie Menegus made eight saves. Delran finished its season 10-8.

(7) Seneca 4, (10) Cedar Creek 0 (from Monday): Addison Rivera, Eva Julius, Kyleigh Welusz and Riley McClelland scored for Seneca (12-6). Kelsey Besser made one save in the win. Delfina Vanelli made 27 for Cedar Creek (11-6-2).

Seneca is No. 7 in the Elite 11.

Other games

Millville 5, Vineland 1 (from Monday): Alexis Moler scored three for the Thunderbolts (6-8-1). Cameron Price added two assists and a goal. Emerson Lewis scored once. Aliza Langlois had an assist. Lily Mahabir made two saves.

Georgina Chalow scored for Vineland (6-11-2).

Girls soccer

S.J. Group III semifinals

(1) Shawnee 1, (4) Ocean City 1: The score was tied 1-1 after regulation and two 10-minute overtimes. The Renegades, No. 2 in the Elite 11, won 5-3 in penalty kicks. The Red Raiders, ranked third, finished the season 15-0-4. Shawnee also defeated Ocean City in penalty kicks on Oct. 17 in the South Soccer Jersey Coaches Association Tournament.

Shawnee will host Cherry Hill West in the sectional final Saturday.

(2) Cherry Hill West 3, (6) Lacey Twp. 1: Kennedy Erdman scored twice for Cherry Hill West (12-7-2). Reilly McGlinn had a goal and assist. Abigail Leporati made six saves. Marley Besser scored for the Lions (13-6-1). Ava Schmidt made six saves. The Lions are ranked eighth in the Elite 11. Cherry Hill West is No. 11.

S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals

(4) Trinity Hall 6, (5) Our Lady of Mercy 1: Savanna Fries scored off an assist from Isabella Losada for the Villagers (10-8-1). Elizabeth Giamboy made nine saves. Anya Collazo made five. Aubrey Scoble and Eliza Chiles each scored twice for Trinity Hall (11-6-2). Emily Venezia made five saves.

S.J. Non-Public B quarterfinals

(4) St. Rose 4, (5) Holy Spirit 0: Elizabeth Mitchell scored twice for St. Rose (9-7). Samantha Brett added three assists. Ava Gialanella and Julia Whesper each scored once. The Spartans ended their season 11-3-1.

Other games

Atlantic Christian 12, Cumberland Christian 0: Alicia O'Donnell, Eden Wilson and Kaia Barbour each scored twice for the Cougars. Paige Noble and Wilson each had two assists. Becca Kelley, Noble, Alli Shlundt and Reyna Lewis each scored once. Alford and O'Donnell each had an assist. Taylor Sutton made five saves.

The Cougars will play Gloucester County Christian in the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference semifinals.

Girls volleyball

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

(1) Pinelands Reg. 2, (8) Toms River East 0: The Wildcats won by set scores of 25-12, 25-20. Olivia Shertenlieb led with 20 assists to go with six service points and two aces for the Wildcats (17-8), who are ranked fifth in the Elite 11. Eva Pollak added 18 digs and five service points. Olivia Benson had nine kills, seven digs, five service points and three aces. Jill Becker had seven kills and four service points. Madison Houseworth finished with six digs, five service points and three aces.

Pinelands will play fourth-seeded Toms River South in the semifinals Friday.

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

(1) Southern Reg. 2, (9) Cherokee 0: The Rams (30-0) won by set scores of 25-22, 25-12. Molly Regulski had a team-leading 22 assists to go with eight digs and six service points. Jordyn Hamlin added nine kills, eight digs, eight service points and three aces. Kaya Nascimento added 10 service points.

Southern will host 13th-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro South or fifth-seeded Cherry Hill East in the semifinals Friday. The Rams are No. 2 in the Elite 11.

(3) Williamstown 2, (6) ACIT 0: The Braves (24-4) won by set scores of 25-5, 25-9. Joanna Andrews led with 14 assists. Julia Schwab added five aces. ACIT ended its season 18-7. Williamstown is No. 3 in the Elite 11.