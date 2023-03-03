Coach Cameron Bell of the Egg Harbor Township High School boy basketball team sensed even before the season began that if the Eagles were to have a chance at a state championship they would probably face Paterson Eastside in the championship game.

That is exactly how the state tournament unfolded.

EHT (28-5) will play Paterson Eastside (28-2) for the Group IV championship at 5 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers University’s Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway.

“The kids are overjoyed,” Bell said. “They are really excited for the opportunity to play on such a big stage, to play up at Rutgers. That’s been the goal for a long, long time.”

Bell said he knew Paterson Eastside would be a formidable opponent because the Ghosts, like EHT, are led by a pair of senior standout guards.

“That is a really, really phenomenal team,” Bell said, “and they have a couple of guards that are fantastic. I knew if we were going to have any chance of winning a state title, they were going to be standing in our way. I felt they were pretty much going to win North Group IV. We just had to do our part and get there. We are going to find out who truly has the best guards in New Jersey.”

Senior guard DJ Germann and Jay-Nelly Reyes lead the Eagles. Reyes has averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in EHT”s five state tournament wins. The Eagles also have gotten timely perimeter shooting from Keion Elliot and Christian Rando and key offense and defense from Jamil Wilkins.

Paterson Eastside relies on senior guards Bryce Stokes and Preston Brown, both of whom average 19.2 points.

“Their pace of play,” Bell said when asked what impresses him most about the Ghosts. “They really control the flow of the game. We need to shoot the ball well, rebound and not turn the ball over.”

EHT advanced to the state final with a 56-51 win over Trenton Central in a state semifinal Thursday. The next game arrives quickly in the state tournament.

“I take it as a positive,” Bell said. "The fact that turnaround time is so quick doesn’t give us any time to overthink anything.”

Paterson Eastside won state titles in 2015 and 2011, but this has been a season of firsts for EHT boys basketball. The Eagles won their first Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV championships. Saturday's game will be their first appearance in a state final. EHT fans have packed home and way gyms during the state tournament.

"I’m proud of this group,” Bell said. “The community has rallied behind us. It just feels really, really good.”