EHT edges Millville 2-1

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Ryan Evenson, an Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer midfielder, had a feeling late in the game against Millville on Friday that the Eagles would win it.

He was right, and it turned out he was the one who scored the winning goal with 27.7 seconds left in regulation.

The Eagles were pressuring constantly, and EHT forward Jackson Griffith sent a pass in front. Evensen got control of it and fired a low shot from 5 yards out for a 2-1 victory. The goal was Evenson’s fifth of the season.

The win put EHT at 8-3 (8-2 Cape-Atlantic League American Division), tied with Hammonton for the division lead. Millville dropped to 7-4 (6-4).

“It was really exciting (to score in the last half-minute),” said Evenson, a 15-year-old sophomore. “In the last three minutes, I said to myself that our momentum was building and someone is going to score here. It just happened to be me. Jackson crossed it, and it was bouncing around in the box. I got control of it and rolled it into the bottom left corner.”

Egg Harbor Township coach Pete Lambert was glad the game didn’t go into overtime.