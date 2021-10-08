EHT edges Millville 2-1

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Ryan Evenson, an Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer midfielder, had a feeling late in the game against Millville on Friday that the Eagles would win it.
He was right, and it turned out he was the one who scored the winning goal with 27.7 seconds left in regulation.
The Eagles were pressuring constantly, and EHT forward Jackson Griffith sent a pass in front. Evensen got control of it and fired a low shot from 5 yards out for a 2-1 victory. The goal was Evenson’s fifth of the season.
The win put EHT at 8-3 (8-2 Cape-Atlantic League American Division), tied with Hammonton for the division lead. Millville dropped to 7-4 (6-4).
“It was really exciting (to score in the last half-minute),” said Evenson, a 15-year-old sophomore. “In the last three minutes, I said to myself that our momentum was building and someone is going to score here. It just happened to be me. Jackson crossed it, and it was bouncing around in the box. I got control of it and rolled it into the bottom left corner.”
Egg Harbor Township coach Pete Lambert was glad the game didn’t go into overtime.
“It was really exciting for us to win that late in the game,” Lambert said. “We were a man up (due to a Millville red card with under 13 minutes left), and I knew we had to press. We wanted to win it in regulation. We made some chances for Ryan, and he came up big for us. Millville played really well. It was a good, tough division game.
The win capped a big week for the Eagles, who also beat division rivals Hammonton 2-0 on Monday and Atlantic City 2-0 on Wednesday.
EHT applied most of the pressure in the first half. Griffith scored from the right side into an open net in the 22nd minute. Millville goalie Matt Sooy came out to make a stop, and the ball went to Griffith, who scored his fifth goal of the year.
“We basically knew we’d have three tough games this week, and this game was the hardest one of the week,” said Griffith, a 17-year-old senior. “We showed them how EHT can play.”
Millville stepped it up in the second half, and it eventually paid off with the tying goal. Sooy made a big save on EHT’s Matthew Sanchez at the right post in the 52nd minute, and the Thunderbolts quickly took the ball to the other end of the field. Millville’s Terron Stevenson scored his sixth goal of the year with 26 minutes, 56 seconds left in regulation, and Shaun McCarthy assisted.
Eagles goalie Nick Marin had four saves for the victory. Sooy made six saves.
“We have a pretty solid defense, and they really helped me out,” said Marin, a 17-year-old senior. “This game was definitely different from our first game with them (EHT beat host Millville 1-0 on Sept. 21). This game had a lot more intensity. They wanted it, and we wanted it.”
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
