EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School girls swimming team dominated its home playoff meet Friday, winning all 11 races.

Denise Yushan won two individual races and swam for two winning relay teams to lead the third-seeded Eagles to a 110-58 victory over sixth-seeded and previously undefeated Southern Regional in the South Jersey Group A quarterfinals.

EHT (5-2), ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, will face second-seeded and host Cherokee in the semifinals Tuesday. The Eagles earned a first-round bye. Cherokee, ranked 10th, had first- and second-round byes.

The Rams fell to 10-1.

Yushan won the 200-meter individual medley in 2 minutes, 29.26 seconds. The senior also finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.94), and teammate Rhylee Cornell placed second (1:16.20).

"I was surprised," Yushan said. "I wasn't feeling too good coming into this, but I guess I got a little lucky. I left it all in the pool."

The Eagles' winning each race was also unexpected, Yushan said.

"It's nice to look up and see some first places and second places," she said.

Katie Carlos, Cornell, Yushan and Rachel Yushan, Denise's younger sister, won the 200 medley relay (2:05.86). Cornell, Denise Yushan, Kayla Nguyen and Carlos won the 200 free relay (1:52.75).

"Southern is incredible, and I really love their energy," Denise Yushan said. "I feel we were able to match. It was all-around really fun, and I am glad we had the chance to swim (against) them. I think the girls did great."

EHT swimmers finished in the top three in three of the races. The Eagles had at least two swimmers in the top three in nine of the 11 events.

Nguyen won the 200 freestyle (2:14.42) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.22). Sydney Moore won the 400 free (4:56.77), and teammate Trina Grawl won the 100 backstroke (1:13.01).

Moore, Summer DeWitt, Julia Latham, and Carlos placed first in the 400 free relay (4:20.41).

"As tiny as we are in roster numbers, we have a lot of strength and talent on the team," EHT coach Mark Jamieson said. "Southern is a great team and had a great season. I was just happy how we performed."

Southern's Sevanah Oravets was second in the 200 individual medley (2:35.04) and 100 free (1:03.01). Oravets, Shae Centanni, Emily Kulinski and Emma Mills were second in the 400 free relay (4:34.03).

Francesca Fields finished second in the 100 butterfly (1:12.03).

"Southern is a team with a lot of talent," Jamieson said. "I am just really proud of how our girls performed. Obviously, home pool gives you some comfort. ... This time of the year with training, I thought they raced very well. We have a lot of tough meets ahead of us. Cherokee is a very, very good team. They match up with us very well."

EHT's Cornell won the 50 free in 28.19.

"We have a couple days to enjoy this, and then on Valentine's Day we will go have a nice meet with (Cherokee)," Jamieson said. "We look forward to swimming fast and having a great race."

Last season, EHT defeated Cherokee 86.6-83.5 in the sectional semifinals. There were no playoffs in the 2020-21 due to the pandemic. In the 2019-20 campaign, when Yushan was a freshman, the Eagles defeated Cherokee 99-71 in the semifinals.

"It's going to be really exciting. Every year, Cherokee is really close," she said. "We always bring the energy. I think we will be good this year."

