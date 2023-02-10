Kayla Nguyen swims to victory in the 200 freestyle for host Egg Harbor Township during its playoff victory over Southern Regional on Friday. Nguyen won in 2 minutes, 14.42 seconds.
Kristian Gonyea Photos, For The Press
Denise Yushan heads to victory for the Eagles in the 200 individual medley. She won in 2:29.26.
Kristian Gonyea, For The Press
The Egg Harbor Township 200 medley relay team won its race during a playoff meet against Southern Regional on Friday. The Eagles' winning entry consisted of Katie Carlos, Denise Yushan, Rhylee Cornell and Rachel Yushan.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School girls swimming team dominated its home playoff meet Friday, winning all 11 races.
Denise Yushan won two individual races and swam for two winning relay teams to lead the third-seeded Eagles to a 110-58 victory over sixth-seeded and previously undefeated Southern Regional in the South Jersey Group A quarterfinals.
EHT (5-2), ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, will face second-seeded and host Cherokee in the semifinals Tuesday. The Eagles earned a first-round bye. Cherokee, ranked 10th, had first- and second-round byes.
The Rams fell to 10-1.
Yushan won the 200-meter individual medley in 2 minutes, 29.26 seconds. The senior also finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.94), and teammate Rhylee Cornell placed second (1:16.20).
"I was surprised," Yushan said. "I wasn't feeling too good coming into this, but I guess I got a little lucky. I left it all in the pool."
The Eagles' winning each race was also unexpected, Yushan said.
"It's nice to look up and see some first places and second places," she said.
Katie Carlos, Cornell, Yushan and Rachel Yushan, Denise's younger sister, won the 200 medley relay (2:05.86). Cornell, Denise Yushan, Kayla Nguyen and Carlos won the 200 free relay (1:52.75).
"Southern is incredible, and I really love their energy," Denise Yushan said. "I feel we were able to match. It was all-around really fun, and I am glad we had the chance to swim (against) them. I think the girls did great."
EHT swimmers finished in the top three in three of the races. The Eagles had at least two swimmers in the top three in nine of the 11 events.
Nguyen won the 200 freestyle (2:14.42) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.22). Sydney Moore won the 400 free (4:56.77), and teammate Trina Grawl won the 100 backstroke (1:13.01).
Moore, Summer DeWitt, Julia Latham, and Carlos placed first in the 400 free relay (4:20.41).
"As tiny as we are in roster numbers, we have a lot of strength and talent on the team," EHT coach Mark Jamieson said. "Southern is a great team and had a great season. I was just happy how we performed."
Southern's Sevanah Oravets was second in the 200 individual medley (2:35.04) and 100 free (1:03.01). Oravets, Shae Centanni, Emily Kulinski and Emma Mills were second in the 400 free relay (4:34.03).
Francesca Fields finished second in the 100 butterfly (1:12.03).
"Southern is a team with a lot of talent," Jamieson said. "I am just really proud of how our girls performed. Obviously, home pool gives you some comfort. ... This time of the year with training, I thought they raced very well. We have a lot of tough meets ahead of us. Cherokee is a very, very good team. They match up with us very well."
EHT's Cornell won the 50 free in 28.19.
"We have a couple days to enjoy this, and then on Valentine's Day we will go have a nice meet with (Cherokee)," Jamieson said. "We look forward to swimming fast and having a great race."
Last season, EHT defeated Cherokee 86.6-83.5 in the sectional semifinals. There were no playoffs in the 2020-21 due to the pandemic. In the 2019-20 campaign, when Yushan was a freshman, the Eagles defeated Cherokee 99-71 in the semifinals.
"It's going to be really exciting. Every year, Cherokee is really close," she said. "We always bring the energy. I think we will be good this year."
PHOTOS Southern Regional vs. EHT girls swimming playoffs
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 4
Kayla Nguyen swims to victory in the 200 freestyle for host Egg Harbor Township during its playoff victory over Southern Regional on Friday. Nguyen won in 2 minutes, 14.42 seconds.
The Egg Harbor Township 200 medley relay team won its race during a playoff meet against Southern Regional on Friday. The Eagles' winning entry consisted of Katie Carlos, Denise Yushan, Rhylee Cornell and Rachel Yushan.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.