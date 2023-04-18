Mikey Oberman shot a 1-over-par 36 to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School golf team to victories over Ocean City and Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League tri-match Tuesday at McCullough's Emerald Links.

Chase Adomaitis and Carson Bellak each shot a 43 for the Eagles (6-1), who finished with a team score of 167. Olivia Nehmad shot a 45. Oberman made two birdies, and Adomaitis and Bellak each got one.

Ocean City (602) finished with a team score of 175, and Cedar Creek (0-5). had an 180.

For the Red Raiders, Cam Yoa shot a 42. Sam Ritti carded a 43, and Alex Bayham shot a 44. Garrett Rowand (46) rounded out the top scorers for Ocean City, which is No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

Dylan Guercioni (38), Hunter Stubley (46), Drew Brosh (57) and Andrew Squire (49) were the top scored for the Pirates.

Ocean County Tournament

Pinelands Regional's Brandon Tyhanic won the individual title at the Ocean County Tournament at par-72 Long Beach Island National. He shot an 81.

The top 10 individuals medaled. Barnegat's Mason Krey was second with an 85, and Souther Regional's Graeme Schnarre (88) was fourth. Lacey Township's Connor Noon (90) and the Wildcats' Grace Klements (90) finished ninth and 10th, respectively.

Brick Memorial won the team title with a score of 363. The Wildcats (370) and the Rams (372) were third and fourth, respectively. The top six teams qualified for the Shore Conference Tournament.

Hammonton 174, Highland 178

At Valleybrook Country Club, par 36

HA: Connor Eberly 42, Matthew Smith 43, Shane McSorley 44, Nick Iuliucci 45

HI: Brando Bisichia 42, Ryan Keimer 43, Shane Leary 46, Justin Howe 47

Records: Hammonton 7-5; Highland 7-3

Oakcrest 204, Millville 211

O:Kaavya Kolli 46, Andrew Smith 47, Bruce Bellace 55, Isaac Kane 56

M: Owen Gilson 41, Olivia Headley 56, Konner Plummer 57, Brigid Humphreys 57

Records: Oakcrest 2-0; Millville 0-6

Williamstown 164, Cumberland Reg. 234

C: Hudson Iwaszkiewicz 49, Sam Thompson 61, Stephen Wilchensky 61,Grant DelCollo 63

W: Brady Geatens 39, Cole Geatens 40, Landon Eaton 42, Logan Fretz 43

Records: Williamstown 7-2; Cumberland 0-8

Girls golf

Southern Reg. 212, Central Reg. 241

S: Samantha Reilly 49, Madelyn Beirne 50, Ashley Pierson 56, Laina Foster 57,

C: Shay Bevins 53, Ava Grase Marotta 60, Brigette Wixted 61, Alexandria Bloodgood 67

Records: Southern 9-0; Central 3-3