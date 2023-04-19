GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Michael Nammour and his Egg Harbor Township High School boys volleyball teammates are off to a great start this season.

The senior setter finished with six assists and four service points to lead the Eagles to a 2-0 victory Wednesday over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League match. The Eagles (5-1) won by set scores of 25-11, 25-15.

The Braves fell to 1-2.

"We feel great this year," said Nammour, who was a first-team Press All-Star in 2022. "We have a better team. We have a really good team. We have a lot of guys who just know each other and have great chemistry. … Our team, all of us are good. It's not just one lineup. Both lineups are amazing. That's how we play."

Nammour and some starters did not even play in the second set, showing the Eagles' depth. Alec Barnes finished with 14 service points, four kills and two digs. Christian Vichienrat added five kills, four digs and four service points. Clinton Le had eight service points and three digs. Alexander Adair and Min Hwang each had five service points.

"I'm proud of that," EHT coach Christian Wiech said about EHT's depth. "A good roster, a good program doesn't just have one great player. It's one talent down to the bottom. We pride ourselves on building our depth. We take pride in our (junior varsity) success. We know any given time a guy may need to step into a new role, and we want to make sure they are all ready for that."

However, this match meant more than the final score.

Boys volleyball has been growing in the area the past few seasons, and this is the first spring there is an official CAL conference. There were five CAL teams competing last season, but there are eight teams this spring as Cedar Creek, Absegami and Oakcrest joined. Those schools are three of the 12 CAL girls programs in the fall, but are new on the boys side along with Hammonton, Pleasantville, ACIT, EHT and St. Augustine Prep.

Nammour and Wiech are happy to be a part of a growing community. This spring is EHT's third season, and Wiech said with these new teams there will be some new rivalries created.

"It's incredible to have a CAL," said Wiech, who noted there are men's volleyball leagues in Brigantine, Ventnor and Egg Harbor Township. "The infrastructure is there. There are plenty of beach courts around. So, the kids have been playing. They just needed structure and a place to play.

"We had pioneer programs like Pleasantville and ACIT, starting off playing out-of-conference matches for so many years. It's just so nice to bring volleyball to (the CAL)."

Absegami coach Zach Mack had been the Braves boys tennis coach in the spring since the 2019 season. But Mack decided to take over as the first boys volleyball head coach in program history this spring. He's also the assistant girls volleyball coach in fall.

He had been with the tennis program for a total of seven seasons, and helped groom 2022 graduate Austin Snyder, who won back-to-back CAL singles titles and finished with the most single-season wins in program history. Mack said working with him and the memories with past tennis teams were amazing, making his decision difficult.

But "my first love has always been volleyball," Mack said. The opportunity to build the new boys volleyball program was something he could not pass up.

"Having the CAL conference is very exciting this year with us coming on and Oakcrest and Cedar Creek. Volleyball, in general, is growing in South Jersey," Mack said. "It has picked up for the girls a lot over the past decade and I'm happy to see that is bringing itself to the boys side of the sport as well."

On Wednesday, EHT led 5-3 in the first set but closed it out on a 20-8 run. The second set was much closer to start. The score was 7-7 before the Eagles went on an 18-8 run to secure the win.

Xavier Vazquez led with seven assists for the Braves. Chikaodi Wokocha added four kills and three digs. Jake Khuc finished with five digs. Nasir Haines added three kills.

"As a new team, you're obviously going to go through some growing pains. I think that is a lot of what the team is exhibiting," said Mack, noting the Braves were a club team in 2022.

"So, our guys have a little bit of experience and their foundation is very, very solid. They are very good volleyball players who are learning the nuances and how to play competitively, and that transition is always a little bit difficult. But they are improving every single day. I'm really happy with where we are right now."