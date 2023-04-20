The Egg Harbor Township boys volleyball team beat visiting Hammonton 2-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League match Thursday.
The Eagles won with scores of 25-7 and 25-19.
Alec Barnes, Alexander Adair and Joshua Bruschkin each had four kills for EHT (6-1), and Adair had 12 service points and four aces.
Sebastian Pangia had four kills and two blocks for Hammonton (3-5).
Cinnaminson 2, Pleasantville 1: Cinnaminson (3-5) won by set scores of 25-16, 15-25, 29-27. For the Greyhounds (5-2), Cristofer Evangelista led with 34 assists and 12 digs. Jonathan Baez added 17 kills and 12 digs. John Howard added 13 digs and six kills.
Manchester Twp. 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Manchester (5-0) won with scores of 25-23, 23-25 and 25-22. Evan Weiner led the host Hawks with 17 kills and had four digs. Jan Tracz added 10 kills and three aces, and Landon Hinton had 33 assists.
People are also reading…
Sam Barney and Joe Arevalo had six and five kills, respectively, for Lacey (4-4), and David Alvarez contributed 11 assists and nine digs. Brady Noon added 11 digs, and Paul Introna had eight assists and three aces.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.