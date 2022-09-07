EHT boys soccer confident, ready to defend CAL title

The Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer had an impressive run in 2021.

The Eagles finished 13-7, won the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title (defeating typical power St. Augustine Prep in the semifinals), earned a berth in the prestigious South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association's Cup and made the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals.

EHT was the 2021 Press Boys Soccer Team of the Year.

The Eagles graduated 13 talented players from that standout squad, but return just as many experienced starters, including about 11 seniors. Most who did not start earned a lot of playing time last season. Those seniors from last year also did a great job grooming the younger players, EHT coach Pete Lambert said.

EHT opens its season at 4 p.m. Thursday at Bridgeton.

"To be honest, we are looking pretty dangerous," Lambert said. "We are looking strong, athletic and fast. We are really, really excited for this year. Last year was awesome. To win the CAL and make a playoff run, but like I said, I think we are even more dangerous this year.

"Our senior class is really talented. They really have matured from last year."

Seniors Nate Biersbach and Lucas Lainez agreed.

Lainez, expressed confidence because the team is well-rounded, and "if we can get the best out of everyone, we are definitely one of the top teams in South Jersey with the talent we have," the center back said.

Biersbach is looking forward to rejoining the team and has high expectations.

"I expect to win games," said Biersbach, who did not play as a junior because he competed in MLS Next, a youth soccer league. "Obviously, all teams want to win, but I think we can go far this season."

EHT's attack will be one of its strengths this season, the 17-year-old said.

"But we have quality all over the field," the attacker added.

Lainez said many of the players who return were on the field when they won the CAL championship, including senior Gilmer Mendoza, who scored the go-ahead goal that game.

"As a senior, I want to make this a very memorable year for me," said Lainez, 17, of EHT. "I want to be able to leave a legacy behind where people can look back and be, like, 'wow, EHT 2022 was a very solid team.' We strive for goals like that.

"We've always had a huge target on our backs. Teams know our reputation at EHT. A big Group IV team that everyone wants to beat. I'm very excited about this upcoming year. I'm just feeling very confident."

The leadership of the seniors is another strength this season, Lambert said.

Along with Mendoza, Biersbach and Lainez, Brett Barnes (goaltender) and Jude Urban (midfield) will be key. Junior Matthew Sanchez (midfield) will also make an impact.

"Expect us to compete every game," said Lambert, who praised each of those players.

Lambert described Lainez as an "animal" and has a strong chance of going to a Division I school. Lainez is also a vocal leader and energizes the team. Lambert is also excited to get back Biersbach, who scored 11 goals as a freshman and 10 as a sophomore.

The Eagles will compete in the CAL American Division with tough teams such as St. Augustine (14-5-1), Hammonton (17-6) and Bridgeton (11-8). Last season, EHT defeated Hammonton 3-2 in the CAL Tournament final. Outside the division, there are teams like Ocean City (13-5), Middle Township (14-3) and others that could also prevent a repeat as CAL champions.

"The CAL is one of the hardest divisions in South Jersey, but we have a great, great group," Biersbach said. "A lot of technical players who can win. Yeah, I think we can repeat.

"We are looking forward to winning as many games as we can. We just need to play our game and not worry about any other team. We just have to focus on ourselves and play the best we can."

EHT is fully aware it has a target on its back, Lambert said. But the coach added the CAL is "an animal, and you never know who is going to show up. … But these kids are hungry and want to know what it's like to be on top."

"The CAL is strong," Lambert said. "You never know in the CAL. It's just one of those conferences where everyone plays each other tough. I feel confident we can match up with the big boys again and give everyone a game. We just have to get out there and perform. With the personnel we have and the summer we had training, these guys are fired up.

"We have to stay healthy, but I think we will be pretty tough to beat. … We are hungry. We are going to try to defend our conference championship."